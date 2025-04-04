AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs NAC Breda Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

AFC Ajax Amsterdam will host NAC Breda at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The home side have been brilliant in their league duties this season and are closing in on a first Eredivisie title since the 2021-22 campaign.

They took a step closer towards league triumph last weekend as they beat rivals and current champions PSV Eindhoven 2-0 on the road featuring goals from Davy Klaassen and Bertrand Traore. The Amsterdam outfit have now pulled nine points clear at the top and will be looking to confirm their status as champions over the next few weeks.

NAC Breda, meanwhile, have lost their way in recent games, although they remain on course to avoid the drop. They played out a 1-1 draw against Groningen last time out and had looked set to be headed toward defeat on home turf before Clint Leemans rescued a point for Parel van het Zuiden from the spot at the death.

The visitors, who have dropped down to 13th in the table, are a comfortable 12 points above the automatic relegation spots and will be hopeful of at least retaining that advantage against the league leaders this weekend.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs NAC Breda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 105 meetings between Ajax and NAC. The home team have won 77 of those games while the visitors have won just 12 times, with their other 16 contests ending level.

Ajax were beaten 2-1 when the two teams faced off earlier in the season, marking their first defeat in this fixture since 2008.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The home side have the best defensive record in the Dutch top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 20.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs NAC Breda Prediction

De Godenzonen are undefeated in their last 12 Eredivisie outings, picking up 11 wins in that period. They are the only side in the Dutch top flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf and will head into the weekend clash as sure-fire favorites.

NAC have drawn their last three league outings and are winless in their last eight. They have lost all but one of their last five away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-0 NAC Breda

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs NAC Breda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)

