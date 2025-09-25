AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs NAC Breda Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

AFC Ajax Amsterdam will host NAC Breda at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign. The home side have enjoyed an overall positive start to their season and now sit third in the league table, four points behind rivals Feyenoord at the top of the pile after six games played.

They faced their other rivals, PSV Eindhove,n in the league last weekend and played out a 2-2 draw with goals from Kenneth Taylor and Oscar Gloukh in either half, ensuring de Godenzonen left the Philips Stadion with a point.

NAC Breda, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of beating the drop once again. They returned to winning ways last time out as they picked up a well-deserved 2-1 comeback victory over Heracles Almelo, featuring second-half efforts from Boy Kemper and Sydney van Hooijdonk.

The visitors sit 12th in the table with seven points from six games and will be looking to prove themselves against one of the stronger sides in the division this weekend.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs NAC Breda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 106 meetings between Ajax and NAC. The home side have won 78 of those games while the visitors have won just 12 times, with their other 16 contests ending in draws.

The hosts have won all but one of their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Ajax have the third-best offensive and defensive records in the Dutch top-flight this term with 12 goals scored and six conceded.

NAC, meanwhile, have scored six goals in the Eredivisie this season, the joint-third-fewest in the division so far.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs NAC Breda Prediction

The Amsterdam outfit are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last four games across all competitions. They have, however, won their last four home league matches and will head into the weekend clash as overwhelming favorites.

Parel van het Zuiden's latest result ended a three-game winless streak, and they will be keen to kick on from that this weekend. They are, however, massive underdogs heading into Saturday's game and could lose this one.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 NAC Breda

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs NAC Breda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

