AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs NEC Nijmegen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

The Eredivisie returns with a fresh set of fixtures as AFC Ajax Amsterdam and NEC Nijmegen lock horns at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday. The visitors will head into the weekend desperate to get one over Francesco Farioli’s men, having failed to win their last 24 meetings since October 2008.

Ajax failed to return to winning ways last time out when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sparta Rotterdam after giving up their lead in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

This followed a 4-0 defeat against FC Utrecht at the Stadion Galgenwaard on April 20, a result which saw their 14-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end.

With 74 points from 31 matches, Ajax currently lead the way at the top of the Eredivisie table, four points above second-placed PSV Eindhoven with just two games to go.

NEC Nijmegen, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results in the bottom half of the table as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against 10-man Willem II last time out.

Rogier Meijer’s men have failed to win four of their last five matches — losing twice and claiming two draws — with a 2-1 victory over Waalwijk on April 11 being the exception.

NEC Nijmegen have picked up 34 points from their 31 Eredivisie matches so far to sit 13th in the league standings, level on points with 14th-placed PEC Zwolle.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs NEC Nijmegen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 43 meetings between the sides, Ajax have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

NEC Nijmegen have picked up just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Ajax are on a 24-game unbeaten run against Meijer’s men, claiming 18 wins and six draws since October 2009.

Ajax are the only unbeaten side at home in the Eredivisie this season, having picked up 12 wins and three draws from their 15 matches so far.

NEC Nijmegen have won just one of their last six away games while losing four and claiming one draw since the start of February.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs NEC Nijmegen Prediction

With just three games left to go, Ajax will look to edge closer to securing title number 37 and we expect them to go all out in front of their home supporters.

Nijmegen have struggled for consistency since the turn of the year and we predict Farioli’s men will extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 NEC Nijmegen

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs NEC Nijmegen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Ajax’s last seven outings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the hosts’ last seven games)

