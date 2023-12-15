AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs PEC Zwolle Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

AFC Ajax Amsterdam return to action in the Eredivisie when they play host to PEC Zwolle at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday.

Johnny Jansen’s men will head into the weekend desperate to get one over the hosts, having lost their last 12 meetings since November 2015.

Ajax booked their spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday when they picked up a 3-1 victory over AEK Larnaca to secure third place in Group B of the Europa League.

John van't Schip’s side now return to the Eredivisie, where they have won all but one of their last seven matches, with a 2-2 draw against Almere City on November 12 being the exception.

After a sluggish start to the season, this upturn in form has seen Ajax rise to fifth in the league table, having picked up 24 points from their 15 matches so far.

Elsewhere, PEC Zwolle were sent crashing back to earth last time out when they fell to a 3-1 defeat against NEC Nijmegen on home turf.

This followed a 5-0 hammering of Volendam at the Kras Stadion on December 2 which saw their three-game losing streak come to an end.

With 17 points from 15 matches, PEC Zwolle are currently 11th in the league table, just four points above the danger zone.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs PEC Zwolle Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Ajax have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 20 of the last 25 meetings between the two teams.

PEC Zwolle have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Ajax are on a 12-match winning streak against Jansen’s men, stretching back to a goalless draw in April 2015.

Zwolle have lost all but one of their last five away matches across all competitions, with a 5-0 victory at Volendam on December 2 being the exception.

Van't Schip’s men are unbeaten in their last seven Eredivisie matches, claiming six wins and one draw since a 5-2 loss against PSV Eindhoven on October 29.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs PEC Zwolle Prediction

Van't Schip’s appointment has turned Ajax’s fortunes around for the better and they will look to close out the year on a high.

The Eredivisie champions are currently firing on all cylinders and we are tipping them to extend their dominance over Jansen’s men, who have struggled to get going away from home.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 PEC Zwolle

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs PEC Zwolle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: First to score - Ajax (Van't Schip’s men have opened the scoring in their last 10 games against Zwolle)