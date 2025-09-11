AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs PEC Zwolle Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

AFC Ajax Amsterdam will host PEC Zwolle at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Saturday in the fifth round of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign. The home side have had a mixed start to their league campaign and sit fifth in the table with eight points from an obtainable 16.
They played out a 1-1 draw with Volendam in their game before the international break, finding themselves a goal down at the interval before summer signing Ko Itakura scored the equalizer on the hour mark to open his account for the club.
PEC Zwolle, meanwhile, kicked off their campaign with wins over Twente and newly-promoted Telstar. They, however, suffered their first defeat of the season last time out as they were beaten 2-0 by Utrecht, conceding twice in the final five minutes of the first half to record yet another winless outing against Utreg.
The visitors sit two places and two points behind their weekend opponents in the Eredivisie standings, although they have played a game fewer and will leapfrog the record champions with maximum points on Saturday.
AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs PEC Zwolle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 51 meetings between Ajax and Zwolle. The hosts have won 37 of those games while the visitors have won seven times, with their other seven contests ending level.
- The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 18 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2015.
- Zwolle have conceded two goals in the Dutch top flight this term. Only Feyenoord (1) have shipped fewer.
- de Godenzonen have won their last three competitive games on home turf by an aggregate scoreline of 6-0.
AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs PEC Zwolle Prediction
Ajax have picked up two wins and two draws from four games this season and will be striving for consistency in their coming games. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and will only need to avoid complacency to extend that streak this weekend.
Blauwvingers will be looking to mark their return to action this weekend with a positive result after heading into the international break with a defeat. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two clubs could, however, see Zwolle lose this one.
Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 2-0 PEC Zwolle
AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs PEC Zwolle Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Ajax Amsterdam to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight matchups)