AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs PEC Zwolle Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

AFC Ajax Amsterdam will host PEC Zwolle at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Saturday in the fifth round of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign. The home side have had a mixed start to their league campaign and sit fifth in the table with eight points from an obtainable 16.

Ad

They played out a 1-1 draw with Volendam in their game before the international break, finding themselves a goal down at the interval before summer signing Ko Itakura scored the equalizer on the hour mark to open his account for the club.

PEC Zwolle, meanwhile, kicked off their campaign with wins over Twente and newly-promoted Telstar. They, however, suffered their first defeat of the season last time out as they were beaten 2-0 by Utrecht, conceding twice in the final five minutes of the first half to record yet another winless outing against Utreg.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit two places and two points behind their weekend opponents in the Eredivisie standings, although they have played a game fewer and will leapfrog the record champions with maximum points on Saturday.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs PEC Zwolle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Ajax and Zwolle. The hosts have won 37 of those games while the visitors have won seven times, with their other seven contests ending level.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 18 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2015.

Zwolle have conceded two goals in the Dutch top flight this term. Only Feyenoord (1) have shipped fewer.

de Godenzonen have won their last three competitive games on home turf by an aggregate scoreline of 6-0.

Ad

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs PEC Zwolle Prediction

Ajax have picked up two wins and two draws from four games this season and will be striving for consistency in their coming games. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and will only need to avoid complacency to extend that streak this weekend.

Blauwvingers will be looking to mark their return to action this weekend with a positive result after heading into the international break with a defeat. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two clubs could, however, see Zwolle lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 2-0 PEC Zwolle

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs PEC Zwolle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax Amsterdam to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More