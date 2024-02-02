AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Ajax will welcome arch-rivals and league leaders PSV to the Johan Cruyff Arena (Amsterdam Arena) in an exciting Eredivisie clash on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 11 league outings and registered a 4-2 away win over Heracles last week. Brian Brobbey bagged a brace while Steven Berghuis and Kristian Hlynsson added goals in the second half. Interestingly, their last defeat in the Eredivisie came against PSV in the reverse fixture in October.

The visitors dropped points for the first time in the Eredivisie this term last month, playing a 1-1 draw against Utrecht. Their struggles continued in the KNVB Cup, losing 1-0 to Feyenoord in a close game four days later. They returned to winning ways last week as Luuk de Jong's brace helped them to a 2-0 home win over Almere.

They have a comfortable 12-point lead over reigning champions Feyenoord in the league standings. This meeting against the hosts will be a good test for them as they look to keep their unbeaten run alive.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 173 times in competitive games. These meetings have been contested closely between the two teams with the hosts having a narrow 73-68 lead in wins and 32 games have ended in stalemates.

The visitors are on a six-game winning run against the hosts and secured a league double with an aggregate score of 5-1 last season.

PSV recorded a 5-2 home win in the reverse fixture in October and will be eyeing another league double.

Ajax have won five of their last six home games in the Eredivisie, scoring 19 goals and conceding five times in that period.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in six of their last eight Eredivisie away games.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs PSV Prediction

de Godenzonen have a 100% record in 2024, scoring 11 goals while conceding five times in three games. After a slow start to their league campaign, they have won nine of their last 11 games and will look to build on that form here.

They have suffered just one defeat in their last seven Eredivisie home meetings against the visitors. They have recorded four wins in that period while keeping three clean sheets and will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

New signing Jordan Henderson is expected to make his debut in this match while Steven Bergwijn and Josip Sutalo have trained with the squad and are expected to at least start from the bench in this crucial match.

Boeren returned to winning ways after two games last week while keeping a clean sheet and will look to build on that form. They have won their last six meetings against the hosts and are strong favorites.

Peter Bosz has a strong squad for the trip to Amsterdam as Ismael Saibari is back from the 2023 AFCON and Malik Tillman is also expected to start from the bench. Noa Lang is sidelined with a hamstring injury and the match comes too soon for Joey Veerman.

Both teams have been in tremendous form recently and, considering their recent goalscoring record, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 2-2 PSV

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Brian Brobbey to score or assist any time - Yes

