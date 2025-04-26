AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Sparta Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2025

AFC Ajax Amsterdam and Sparta Rotterdam will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 30 clash on Sunday (April 27th). The game will be played at Johan Cruijff Arena.

Ad

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the debilitating 4-0 thrashing they received away to Utrecht last weekend. Sebastian Haller broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark to give his side the lead at the break. Miguel Rodriguez added a second-half brace while Paxten Aaronson put the icing on the cake in the shock result.

Rotterdam, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Heerenveen. Mitchell van Bergen, Tobias Lauritsen and Nokkvi Thorisson scored a goal each to make sure of the result, while Alireza Jahanbakksh scored a consolation strike in injury time.

Ad

Trending

The victory left De Kasteelheren in 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 34 points from 29 games. Ajax lead the way at the summit on 73 points.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Sparta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ajax have 81 wins from the last 132 head-to-head games. Sparta Rotterdam were victorious 26 times while 25 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Ajax claimed a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Ajax have scored at least two goals in five of the last six head-to-head games.

Five of Ajax's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Seven of Sparta's last eight league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Ajax are unbeaten in the last 17 head-to-head games (15 wins).

Ad

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Sparta Prediction

Ajax fans would have been forgiven for dreaming of a first league crown since 2022 following their victory over PSV a few weeks ago. However, their side's embarrassing defeat last time out would have dampened expectations a little. Nevertheless, the capital side still have their destiny in their hands as they hold a six-point lead at the summit with four games to go.

Ad

Sparta Rotterdam are the form side in the league as they make a late surge for continental qualification. Their charge has been inspired by a current six-game unbeaten run, while they have won their last three on the bounce.

They have had a hard time in this fixture in the last decade but their current form means they will provide a sterner test for their hosts.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 Sparta Rotterdam

Ad

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Sparta Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ajax to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More