AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023 

AFC Ajax Amsterdam host Sparta Rotterdam at the Johan Cryuff Arena on Saturday in the Eredivisie, looking to extend their winning run in the league to four games.

Having struggled earlier on in the campaign, De Godenzonen seem to have found their feet lately, beating Vitesse, NEC and RKC Waalwijk in a row.

John van't Schip's side are now six games unbeaten in the Dutch top flight and this upturn in form has seen them climb up to sixth position in the table with 21 points from 14 games.

Having been dethroned as Dutch champions last season, Ajax's chances of reclaiming their crown look slim despite their recent surge. That's because PSV Eindhoven have won all 15 of their league games thus far and sit 24 points above them in first place, emerging as overwhelming favorites for this season's title.

Sparta Rotterdam, meanwhile, have accrued an identical number of points but sit a position adrift of Ajax, courtesy of a slightly inferior goal difference.

Even as Ajax have found some consistency in their game, Rotterdam have blown hot and cold lately, alternating between a win and a loss in their last five games. Last weekend, the Castle Lords beat Heracles in a narrow 1-0 victory, courtesy of a 62nd-minute strike from Joshua Kitolano.

Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 129 previous clashes between the sides, with Ajax winning 79 times over Sparta Rotterdam and losing on 26 occasions.

Ajax have won their last 13 games against Sparta Rotterdam and remain unbeaten in their last 14.

Sparta Rotterdam's last win over Ajax came in May 2009, when the side battered De Godenzonen 4-0 at home.

Sparta Rotterdam have failed to score in their last two clashes with Ajax and in three of their last four.

Ajax are unbeaten in their last six league games and won five of them, including each of their last three.

Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

Ajax have dominated this fixture in recent years and their current form holds them in good stead to continue their run. Sparta Rotterdam could sit deep to frustrate their mighty hosts but we expect De Godenzonen to prevail comfortably.

Prediction: Ajax 3-1 Sparta Rotterdam

Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes