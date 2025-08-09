AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Telstar Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Ajax will entertain Telstar at the Johan Cruyff Arena (Amsterdam Arena) in their Eredivisie campaign opener on Sunday. The hosts missed out on the league title by just one point last season, while De Witte Leeuwen have secured promotion to the top flight after 47 years.

de Godenzonen suffered just one loss in the preseason and played out a 2-2 draw against Monaco at home last week. Kenneth Taylor and Bertrand Traoré were on the scoresheet in that draw.

The visitors had finished seventh in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie standings and overcame Willem II 5-3 on aggregate in the promotion playoffs final. They also suffered just one defeat in the preseason and defeated Al-Shamal 2-1 on Monday.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Telstar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 33 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 25 wins. De Witte Leeuwen have just two wins to their name, and six games have ended in draws.

They met in the KNVB Beker second round last season and de Godenzonen registered a comfortable 2-0 home win.

Their last Eredivisie meeting dates back to the 1977-78 season. The hosts secured a league double and registered a 10-0 win on aggregate.

de Godenzonen had suffered just one defeat at home in the Eredivisie last season.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three competitive away games, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets.

De Witte Leeuwen have failed to score in five of their last seven meetings against the hosts.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight Eredivisie games in this fixture.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Telstar Prediction

de Godenzonen had won just one of their previous five league games in the 2024-25 campaign, which cost them the league title. Francesco Farioli was let go as the head coach at the end of the season, and former Liverpool assistant coach John Heitinga has been given charge of the club this season.

Davy Klaassen has been appointed as the new club captain for this season. New signing Oscar Gloukh is in contention to make his debut here.

The White Lions are back in the top flight after almost half a century and will look to give a good account of themselves. Notably, their only away win in this fixture was registered in 1964.

The hosts have scored at least three goals in five of their last six meetings against Telstar, and are strong favorites. With that in mind and considering Godenzonen's advantage in squad quality, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 Telstar

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Telstar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

