AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2024 

Ajax Amsterdam will host Twente at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have endured a largely turbulent campaign and look set to miss out on a top-four league finish. Their season went from bad to worse last weekend as they suffered a 6-0 dismantling at the hands of rivals Feyenoord, conceding three times in each half as they went on to record their heaviest league defeat since 1964.

Ajax Amsterdam sit sixth in the league table with 45 points from 29 games and will be desperate to put out a response this weekend.

Twente, on the other hand, have performed well in the Dutch top flight this season and are now pushing for Champions League football. They beat 10-man Fortuna Sittard 2-0 in their last game, taking the lead early in the first half via an own goal before Ricky van Wolfswinkel wrapped up the points with a headed effort four minutes from normal time.

The visitors sit third in the Eredivisie standings with 60 points and will aim to continue their good run of results here.

Ajax Amsterdam vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 121 meetings between Ajax and Twente. The hosts have won 67 of those games while the visitors have won 27 times. There have been 27 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three league games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Twente have the third-best defensive record in the Dutch top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 28.

Only two of Ajax's eight league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Ajax Amsterdam vs Twente Prediction

Ajax are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They are, however, unbeaten on home turf since last November and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Twente have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last seven. They have, however, won just two of their last eight games on the road and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Ajax Amsterdam 2-2 Twente

Ajax Amsterdam vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the last 11 league matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 league matchups)