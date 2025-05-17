AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Ajax will welcome Twente to the Johan Cruyff Arena (Amsterdam Arena) in their final Eredivisie match of the season on Sunday. This is a must-win match for the hosts, as even a draw here will allow PSV to lift their second consecutive league title. The Tukkers can finish fifth in the league table with a win.

Ad

de Godenzonen have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last four league games. After a shock 3-0 home loss to NEC last week, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Groningen in the midweek clash. Defender Anton Gaaei broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, and Wout Weghorst restored their lead in the 68th minute. Late drama ensued as Thijmen Blokzijl scored a stoppage-time equalizer.

Ad

Trending

The visitors had enjoyed a winning start to May and lost 3-2 at home to AZ Alkmaar last week. Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Michel Vlap were on the scoresheet in the first half, and Denso Kasius scored the match-winner for AZ in the second half.

Ajax vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 148 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 85 wins. The Tukkers have 30 wins, and 33 games have ended in draws.

Both teams had registered home wins in their league meetings last season, and the reverse fixture in November ended in a 2-2 draw.

Twente have won just one of their last nine Eredivisie away games while suffering four losses.

Ajax are winless in their last four league games. They have conceded 10 goals in these games while failing to score in two.

The last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Ad

Ajax vs Twente Prediction

de Godenzonen are winless in their last four league games and have won just one of their last five home games in all competitions. Notably, they have lost just one of their last 11 home meetings against the visitors, recording eight wins, and will look to bounce back here.

Anton Gaaei was booked against Groningen and will serve a suspension here. Amourricho van Axel Dongen, Branco van den Boomen, Youri Baas, and Oliver Edvardsen are sidelined with injuries.

Ad

The Tukkers scored two goals apiece for the third consecutive match against AZ, but they also conceded three goals for the second time in four games. Interestingly, they have won two of their last four meetings against the host, scoring nine goals in these games.

Sam Lammers, Lars Unnerstall, and Naci Ünüvar are not options for this final match of the season.

Ajax have won just one of their last four meetings against the visitors, and also head into the match in poor form. Nonetheless, they have a good recent home record in this fixture and should be able to play out a draw.

Ad

Prediction: Ajax 2-2 Twente

Ajax vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More