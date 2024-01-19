AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Waalwijk Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

AFC Ajax Amsterdam and Waalwijk bring round 18 of the Dutch Eredivisie to an end when they go head-to-head at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday.

While John van't Schip men will look to mark their first Eredivisie home game in 2024 on a high, the visitors head into the weekend looking to snap their five-match winless run.

Ajax returned to competitive action last Sunday when they picked up a pulsating 3-2 victory over Go Ahead Eagles at the De Adelaarshorst Stadium.

Prior to that, Van't Schip’s side scraped a 2-1 victory over German outfit Hannover in the final mid-season friendly on January 7 to end their three-game winless run.

With 28 points from 17 matches, Ajax are currently fifth in the Eredivisie standings, five points off fouth-placed AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League qualification spot.

Waalwijk, on the other hand, were denied a dream start to the new year as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Heracles at the Mandemakers Stadion.

Henk Fraser’s men have now gone five straight games without a win across all competitions, losing three and picking up two draws since a 2-1 victory over PEC Zwolle on November 25.

With 14 points from 17 matches, Waalwijk are currently 16th in the league table, three points behind 15th-placed Excelsior just above the danger zone.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Waalwijk Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Ajax have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 31 wins from the last 35 meetings between the two sides.

Waalwijk have failed to taste victory against the 36-time Dutch champions in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Ajax are unbeaten in their last five home games, picking up four wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on October 8.

Waalwijk have won just one of their last six away matches across all competitions while losing four and picking up one draw since the start of October.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Waalwijk Prediction

Ajax kicked off the business end of the campaign as they would have hoped as they look to make a late charge for a Champions League spot.

Van’t Schip’s men have been imperious in the history of this fixture and we fancy them seeing off a floundering Waalwijk side once again.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 Waalwijk

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Waalwijk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five encounters)