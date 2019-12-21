AFC Ajax's Daley Blind diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation

Daley Blind has been diagnosed with a heart condition

AFC Ajax defender Daley Blind has been diagnosed with a full heart condition, prominently the inflammation of the muscle. The club has confirmed that the 29-year-old will continue his rehabilitation in Amsterdam and not feature until the end of 2019, at least.

Blind, who complained of dizziness in Ajax's loss to Valencia in the Champions League earlier on December 10, has not featured for the Dutch giants since. He has made 21 appearances in total this term, having also found the back of the net on one occasion.

Blind has been fitted with a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) for the moment, a device that sends electrical pulses to regulate abnormal heart conditions that own the potential of causing attacks and cardiac arrests.

He however, opened up and said he's feeling much better.

"I feel good at the moment. I am trying to come back as soon as possible."

Earlier, Ajax had written in an official statement:

“Daley Blind has been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation. The central defender has undergone extensive medical examination in recent days, following the dizziness that briefly bothered him during the Ajax – Valencia match."

“It was then decided to place a subcutaneous ICD on Blind, a device that is applied under the skin. As a result of this operation, which took place yesterday [Friday], the 29-year-old international will not start the training camp at the beginning of January but will continue to work on his recovery in Amsterdam.”

The club is set to take part in a training camp for the winter, but will face Den Haag in the Eredivisie later tomorrow.