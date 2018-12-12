AFC Asian Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as India coach Stephen Constantine leaves out Rahul Bheke in 34-man probables

Aravind Suchindran FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 108 // 12 Dec 2018, 21:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rahul Bheke of Bengaluru FC

The Indian football fraternity was in for a shock on Monday (December 11) when the Indian Super League (ISL), during its half-time show, released the Indian national football team's 34-man probables' list for the AFC Asian Cup.

The conspicuous absence from the list were Rahul Bheke of Bengaluru FC and Michael Soosairaj of Jamshedpur FC.

While Soosairaj is still recovering from an injury, the omission of Bheke, who was incidentally named the Fans' Player of the Month for November, was a puzzling one.

Also read: Rahul Bheke gets worse than a raw deal

Many felt that coach Stephen Constantine has included players who do not deserve to be part of the 34-man list, while leaving out Bheke, a prospect for the Playing XI at the right-back position.

Among the 10 defenders named by Constantine in the squad, five are left-backs by trade while Pritam Kotal and Sarthak Golui are the only two right-backs.

Also read: Unpicked XI for India

Kotal is having a terrible season with Delhi Dynamos, who are lodged at the bottom of the table without a win in the ISL. Golui too has started only half of the games that FC Pune City have played.

Bheke, on the other hand, has played all 900 minutes for Bengaluru this season. He has registered two goals and an assist and has been really solid at the back for the Blues.

Advertisement

While those are his attacking stats, Bheke has made 27 tackles and 10 key interceptions for BFC.

He also accounts for 55 clearances and 15 blocks for the Blues, who have conceded the least amount of goals in the ISL (8). Not just that, BFC are the table-toppers in the ISL.

The 28-year-old is also a versatile player, which means that he can be employed at any of the four positions at the back for the national team.

He has consistently put in great performances for BFC in the last two seasons and yet Constantine decided to overlook him, prompting strong reactions from social media.

Bheke's teammate, Erik Paartalu was among those who criticized the selection process. ISL commentator Russell Osman too joined in.

Here are the top reactions from Twitter -

So basically @RahulBheke isn't in the top 34 Indian footballers.... Just got voted player of the month for @IndSuperLeague scored 2 important goals the last few weeks including a winner, amazing assist last game, playing out of position left back for the team coming first........ https://t.co/rivll0USV2 — ErikPaartalu (@ErikPaartalu) December 12, 2018

It must be completely personal to not include @RahulBheke one of the most consistent players that I have seen since starting to work for @StarFootball on @IndSuperLeague he must remember that it is ‘only one person’s opinion’! https://t.co/9UCPf5QmzF — Russell Osman (@RussellOs5) December 12, 2018

How can @RahulBheke not be in the 34 member provisional squad for the @afcasiancup? A versatile defender who could play anywhere across the defensive line, I’m sure @IndianFootball Team are going to miss his services there.🇮🇳⚽️ — Wilbur Lasrado (@wilburlasrado16) December 12, 2018

Many fans joined in the chorus too -

Man not just Rahul there is Sosairaj,Brandon,etc in ISL, Joby Justin of I-League they too deserve the call ups. In stead what we have Passi,Narzary,Jeje

Constantine get the hell out of my country..#constantineOUT — Rishav Chakraborty (@RishavC03) December 12, 2018

.@StephenConstan hasn't edited his word file "IndianTeam.Doc" since the last 4 years .. Such a Lazy Bald .. — Indian Football Fan (@Last_Laugh11) December 12, 2018

So, @ParthJindal11, @bengalurufc, @WestBlockBlues what happened to "#BhekeforIndia"???



Can feel you, but knew AIFF & coaching staffs weren't gonna select him for National Team.@RahulBheke deserved to be in the squad than anyone. He is the BEST defender in India right now. — arya (@Iam_Aryalok) December 12, 2018

How does Jerry get in there and not Rahul Bheke? Jerry has been horrible for his club this season, what a joke this Constantine is turning into. — аршаviн69ру (@arshavin69ru) December 12, 2018

The fact that Bheke can play in all positions across the back-line (he's changed positions thrice in a game many times) should have made him an automatic selection. He's an engine on the flank, quite solid as a CB. Heck, he even has more goals than many strikers in the #HeroISL. — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) December 11, 2018

To not see the likes of Rahul Bheke, Brandon Fernandes & Soosai Raj in the Indian probables for the #AsianCup is baffling. #Disappointed @IndianFootball — Sriram Madhavan (@sriram_madhavan) December 11, 2018

Not sure what more @RahulBheke needs to do to make the cut. By many accounts, he's the best bet at right back. Just as disappointed that @soosairajmichal wasn't picked in the probables. Afraid Constantine is fighting shy of effecting changes be should #AsianCup2019 — Arun Venugopal (@scarletrun) December 11, 2018

Because @RahulBheke assisting and scoring goals apart from defending brilliantly is still not enough for @StephenConstan to pick him. Hugely disappointed in you, Coach! #BhekeForIndia #AFCAsianCup2019 https://t.co/qcPg4C2l7H — Varsha Rajsekhar (@Varshi_14) December 11, 2018

@StephenConstan sir, don't start blocking everyone just because they criticize you. We do have the right to question and you owe us an explanation on the criteria for selection and not including @RahulBheke and @soosairajmichal in the squad. Give your reasons ASAP! — Rolan Gomes (@RolanGomes19) December 11, 2018

Nothing against any players but how is Salam Rajan, who has played just 2 games for his club so far this season makes the cut and someone like @RahulBheke or @soosairajmichal are yet to make their debut, one of whom was awarded 'I league midfielder of the year' last season — Chittu (@chittushetty) December 11, 2018

Advertisement