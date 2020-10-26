AFC Bournemouth vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 

Bournemouth will welcome Bristol City to the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday for a matchday eight fixture in the EFL Championship.

The Cherries currently sit fourth on the table, while Bristol City are in second place with 14 points from seven matches.

Both sides played out 1-1 draws in their last fixtures, with Bournemouth drawing away to Watford, while Bristol City were held at home to Swansea City.

AFC Bournemouth vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

This will be the 88th meeting between the two sides and Bristol City have the advantage with 38 wins and 23 draws, while Bournemouth were victorious on 26 occasions.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in 2006 when they faced off in League One and they could not be separated in a 2-2 draw.

Bournemouth form guide: W-W-D-D-D

Bristol City form guide: W-W-D-L-D

AFC Bournemouth vs Bristol City Team News

Bournemouth

The hosts have David Brooks ruled out with a knock and he is not expected back until the end of October.

There are no suspension worries for manager Jason Tindall.

Injury: David Brooks

Suspension: None

Bristol City Team News

The visitors also have only one player ruled out with injury. Defender Alfie Mawson is currently sidelined with a knee injury and will be out until early December.

There are no suspension concerns for Bristol City.

Injury: Alfie Mawson

Suspension: None

AFC Bournemouth vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Asmir Begovic; Lloyd Kelly, Steve Cook, Chris Mepham; Lewis Cook; Phil Billing, Jeff Lerma, Daniel Rico, Jack Stacey; Josh King, Arnaut Danjuma

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Max O'Leary; Jack Hunt, Taylor Moore, Zak Vyner; Tommy Rowe, Andreas Weisman, Tyreeq Bakinson, Jamie Paterson, Jack Hunt; Nakhi Wells, Chris Martin

AFC Bournemouth vs Bristol City Prediction

Bournemouth ended their five-year stay in the Premier League with their relegation last season, while Bristol City narrowly lost out on promotion to Fulham in the Championship playoff.

In light of this, both sides are among the favourites to secure promotion come the end of the season and their high positions on the table reflect this.

Bristol City started the campaign like a house on fire, winning their first four league games, although they have failed to win any of their three matches since then.

The loss of Said Benrahma to West Ham is expected to seriously affect the Robins, but they should still have enough to give Bournemouth a run for their money and get a positive result away from home.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Bristol City