The EFL Championship returns with another set of games this weekend as Bournemouth take on a struggling Preston North End outfit at the Dean Court Stadium on Tuesday. Bournemouth have been in excellent form and are the favourites to win this game.

Preston North End are currently in 18th place in the EFL Championship table and are in desperate need of a victory. The away side slumped to a 4-1 defeat against Watford in its previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are in second place in the Championship standings and are strong contenders for promotion at the moment. The Cherries have a strong squad and will be intent on taking all three points away from this fixture.

𝙆𝙀𝙔 𝙈𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏𝙎



Watch back the goals from our battling performance away at Rotherham

AFC Bournemouth vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

Bournemouth have a good record against Preston North End and have won 14 games out of a total of 29 matches played between the two sides. Preston North End have managed only five victories against Bournemouth and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams resulted in a shock 3-2 victory for Preston North End. Bournemouth have undergone a series of changes since their defeat to Preston North End in 2016 and have a point to prove in this fixture.

AFC Bournemouth form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-W-W-L

Preston North End form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-W-L-W

AFC Bournemouth vs Preston North End Team News

AFC Bournemouth have an excellent team

AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth will have to do without Diego Rico going into this game, with the defender yet to recover from an injury. The home side has an array of excellent players and should be able to win this game.

Injured: Jefferson Lerma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Joe Rafferty is suspended for this game. Image Source; Preston North End

Preston North End

Preston North End have their fair share of injury concerns ahead of this game and will have to do without Louis Molt and Andrew Hughes against Bournemouth. Joe Rafferty and Alan Browne are suspended and will not be able to play a part in this game.

Injured: Louis Molt, Andrew Hughes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Joe Rafferty, Alan Browne

AFC Bournemouth vs Preston North End Predicted XI

AFC Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic; Lloyd Kelly, Steve Cook, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith; Dan Gosling, Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma; Junior Stanislas, Dominic Solanke, David Brooks

Ben Davies admitted it was not the kind of return from injury that he wanted as he stepped back into the defensive line for North End's 4-1 defeat against Watford.



Read more from Ben. 👇#pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) November 28, 2020

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-5-2): Declan Rudd; Ben Davies, Patrick Bauer, Jordan Storey; Ben Pearson, Daniel Johnson, Brad Potts, Tom Barkhuizen, Scott Sinclair; Sean Maguire, Emil Riis Jakobsen

AFC Bournemouth vs Preston North End Prediction

Preston North End have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to take it up a notch this week. Bournemouth have a strong squad and will look to push towards the top of the table on Tuesday.

The likes of Jefferson Lerma and Dominic Solanke have played key roles for Bournemouth this season and will want to step up against Preston North End. Bournemouth are the better side on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AFC Bournemouth 3-1 Preston North End

