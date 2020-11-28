Liverpool slumped to a disappointing 1-1 draw against a determined Brighton and Hove Albion outfit earlier today in what was an eventful and controversial Premier League game. Both teams created several chances throughout the game but were wasteful in the final third.

Brighton took the game to Liverpool for large periods in the game and could have managed a shock lead in the first half. Liverpool were far below their best in this fixture and looked tired against a Brighton side that was not afraid to attack the Merseyside giants.

A fascinating interview between Jurgen Klopp and @TheDesKelly discussing Liverpool's draw with Brighton, the Reds' injuries and fixture schedule. pic.twitter.com/s0BhahlUsP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2020

Liverpool got off to a promising start with Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah exploiting the acres of space behind Brighton's defensive line. The home side struggled in the opening stages of the game but improved as the first half progressed.

Brighton and Hove Albion posed a potent threat on the counter and their impeccable link-up play paid off when Neco Williams conceded a corner. Neal Maupay stepped up for Brighton but his shocking miss gave Liverpool a massive reprieve.

Liverpool continued to create chances and thought they had scored the opening goal when Mohamed Salah latched on to Firmino's excellent lobbed pass and found back of the net. Much to Jurgen Klopp's dismay, however, a VAR intervention ruled the goal out and the score surprisingly remained 0-0 at half-time.

Brighton had a good game against Liverpool

Both teams made a conservative start to the second half, with Liverpool attempting to seize control of the game. The Merseyside outfit finally took the lead at the hour-mark after Diogo Jota dribbled into the penalty area and found the back of the net with an excellent finish.

Brighton grew into the game after Liverpool's opening goal and pushed the Reds back into their own half towards the end of the match. Sadio Mane did find the back of the net for Liverpool but his goal was ruled out by VAR.

Brighton were handed a lifeline in stoppage-time as Andrew Robertson fouled Danny Welbeck in the Liverpool penalty area and conceded a spot-kick. The Seagulls scored their late equaliser to deny a furious Jurgen Klopp an important victory.

Advertisement

#5 Brighton's high line passes stern Liverpool test

Brighton's defence was tested by Liverpool

Brighton opted to field a high defensive line against a Liverpool front-line that thrives on space in the final third. The Reds did create a few chances in the opening stages of the game as Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah often left the Seagulls' defence scrambling towards their own goal.

Brighton grew in confidence as the first half progressed, however, with the team's wing-backs covering a considerable amount of ground to thwart Liverpool's wingers.

The home side did have a nervous moment when Mohamed Salah found the back of the net but VAR intervened with a contentious decision to rule in favour of Graham Potter's side.

#4 Liverpool need to get the best out of Takumi Minamino

Minamino did not have a good game

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp gave Japanese star Takumi Minamino an opportunity to shine today alongside Roberto Firmino and the attacking midfielder largely failed to make the most of his chance for Liverpool. Minamino played in a midfield role against Brighton and struggled to make an impact on the game.

Liverpool have a hectic schedule this year and will need their squad players to step up in the Premier League. Minamino has spent a considerable amount of time on the bench this season and will need to make the most of the opportunities that come his way.

To be fair to Salah, I’d be pretty annoyed if I was subbed off ahead of Minamino. pic.twitter.com/lV8g0SHFLF — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 28, 2020

Liverpool have several attacking options in their squad and Minamino will have to do much better to keep his place in the squad. The Japanese attacker was ineffective with his pressing against Brighton and was well below his best.

Also Read: Everton vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21