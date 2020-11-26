Everton vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action this weekend with another round of games as Everton take on Leeds United in an important fixture at Goodison Park on Saturday. Everton have exceeded expectations so far this season and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Leeds United's season has not gone as expected so far and Marcelo Bielsa will have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The away side does have a few defensive issues to address and will need to be careful against Everton this weekend.

Everton started the season in emphatic fashion but have fallen off the radar in recent weeks. The Toffees have a powerful attacking force but cannot afford to be complacent against a renegade Leeds United outfit.

Everton vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

Owing to their glorious history, Leeds United have an exceptional record against Everton and have won 51 games out of a total of 116 fixtures between the two sides. Everton have managed only 33 victories and will want to improve their record in this fixture over the weekend.

The previous official meeting between the two sides in 2012 resulted in a narrow 2-1 victory for Leeds United. Everton also lost a friendly against Leeds in 2015 and need to prove a point this weekend.

Everton form guide in the Premier League: W-L-L-L-D

Leeds United form guide in the Premier League: D-L-L-W-L

Everton vs Leeds United Team News

Seamus Coleman is unavailable for Everton

Everton

Everton will have to do without Seamus Coleman and Jean-Philippe Gbamin against Leeds United. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez have been excellent for Everton and will have to step up to the plate in this game.

Injured: Seamus Coleman, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leeds United have an impressive squad

Leeds United

Pablo Hernandez and Diego Llorente are currently injured and have been ruled out of this game. Kalvin Phillips is back from his injury and his return will serve as a massive boost for the away side.

Injured: Pablo Hernandez, Diego Llorente, Jamie Shackleton, Adam Forshaw

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Everton vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jordan Pickford; Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey; Lucas Digne, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Alex Iwobi; James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

👏 Time to get voting! Marcelo has been nominated for @FIFAcom's #TheBest Men's Coach award... — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 25, 2020

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Everton vs Leeds United Prediction

Everton have a formidable squad and Carlo Ancelotti will have to devise a plan to counter Marcelo Bielsa's machinations. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been prolific this season and will want to add to his tally this weekend.

Leeds United have several problems to solve in their defence and cannot afford to slip up against Everton. Carlo Ancelotti's side has improved this season and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Everton 3-2 Leeds United

