Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action this weekend as Newcastle United take on Crystal Palace in an intriguing fixture at the Selhurst Park Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent in the Premier League this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Newcastle United have won only one of their last five games in the Premier League and will have to be at their best against a formidable Crystal Palace side. The Magpies are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Crystal Palace have fared slightly better than their opponents over the course of this campaign and are currently in 11th place in the EPL table. The home side suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat last weekend, however, and will look to return to winning ways on Friday.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

Newcastle United have an exceptional record against Crystal Palace and have won 27 games out of a total of 47 matches played between the two teams. Crystal Palace have managed only 11 victories against Newcastle United and will need to improve their record against the Magpies.

The previous meeting between these two teams resulted in a narrow 1-0 victory for Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt scored the winning goal on the day and is likely to feature against Newcastle United.

Crystal Palace form guide in the Premier League: L-W-L-W-D

Newcastle United form guide in the Premier League: L-L-W-D-L

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Team News

Crystal Palace have a few concerns to address

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will have to do without the talismanic Wilfried Zaha against Newcastle United this weekend. Luka Milivojevic is currently serving a three-match ban and is also unavailable for this match.

Injured: Wilfried Zaha, Nathan Ferguson, Connor Wickham, Joel Ward, Wayne Hennessey

Doubtful: Tyrick Mitchell, James Tomkins, Gary Cahill

Suspended: Luka Milivojevic

Callum Wilson might return this weekend

Newcastle United

Newcastle United's star striker Callum Wilson missed his side's game against Chelse last week but is likely to return to the line-up for this game. Martin Dubravka, DeAndre Yedlin, and Ryan Fraser are still injured and have been ruled out against Crystal Palace.

Injured: Martin Dubravka, Ryan Fraser, DeAndre Yedlin, Dwight Gayle, Paul Dummett

Doubtful: Matt Ritchie

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Scott Dann, Cheikhou Kouyate, Patrick van Aanholt; Andros Townsend, James McArthur, Jairo Riedewald, Jeffrey Schlupp; Eberechi Eze, Michy Batshuayi

Newcastle United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Karl Darlow; Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernandez, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Jamal Lewis; Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Allan Saint-Maximin; Callum Wilson

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Prediction

Crystal Palace have not been at their best without Wilfried Zaha and will have to find alternative sources of attacking intent against Newcastle United. The Eagles have plenty of work to do in this game and the likes of Eberechi Eze and Batshuayi will have to step up to the plate this weekend.

Newcastle United have several issues of their own to address and will need to get their defensive line in order to win this game. Both sides have had their fair share of highs and lows and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United

