Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City: 5 Talking Points as Jurgen Klopp's side makes massive statement with convincing victory | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool thrashed a strong Leicester City outfit by a 3-0 margin in the Premier League earlier today. The reigning English champions are now unbeaten in an astonishing 64 Premier League games at Anfield and have managed to set a new club record.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota and an unfortunate own goal from Jonny Evans gave Liverpool the impetus to coast to a comfortable victory. Liverpool are now level on points with Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League table and will want to build on their recent uptick in form.

6⃣ 4⃣ consecutive home league games unbeaten - a new club record 🤩



HOME ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nw7FxQuXqN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 22, 2020

Liverpool and Leicester City looked to attack each other right from the outset and pushed forward in search of the opening goal. Liverpool were the better team for most of the first half and their pressure yielded results as an inexplicable own goal from Jonny Evans gave the Anfield outfit the first goal of the game.

Leicester City did attempt to hit back on a few occasions and Harvey Barnes missed his golden opportunity to level the playing field with a misguided effort from an excellent position. Liverpool took full toll of Leicester City's missed chance and doubled their lead with an exceptional header from Portuguese winger Diogo Jota.

Liverpool dominated the first half

Liverpool started the second half in dominant fashion and continued to push Leicester City into their own half. Diogo Jota was one of Liverpool's best players and consistently threatened the goal with his mazy dribbles.

Roberto Firmino had two excellent chances to increase Liverpool's lead but failed to find the back of the net. Sadio Mane also forced Kasper Schmeichel into a good save and was a lively presence on the left flank alongside Andrew Robertson.

Liverpool went on to add further salt to Leicester City's wounds with Roberto Firmino getting a well-deseved goal through an exceptional header. The Merseyside giants were far too clinical for Leicester City today and picked up an important victory.

Advertisement

#5 Roberto Firmino repays Klopp's faith with positive outing for Liverpool

Liverpool have an excellent attacking force

Roberto Firmino has copped several blows from the press in recent months and has been criticised for a severe dearth of attacking returns. The Brazilian forward has always received public backing from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and often plays a key role in his side's fluid system.

Roberto Firmino was instrumental to Liverpool's victory today and proved his mettle with his link-up play yet again at Anfield. The Brazilian struck the woodwork on two occasions in the second half before scoring a well-deserved goal with a pinpoint header towards the end of the game.

⚽️ Roberto Firmino scored with his 6th goal attempt of today's match - has only once had more shots in a PL game (9 v Man Utd, Dec 2018) pic.twitter.com/umO69rlkoG — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 22, 2020

Advertisement

The Brazilian forward found plenty of space between Leicester City's lines and served as the ideal link between the midfield and the forward line. Roberto Firmino will have to work hard for his place at Liverpool and performances like these will certainly improve his prospects at the club.

#4 Set-piece woes haunt Leicester City

Leicester City did not have a good game

Leicester City looked uncharacteristically fragile in their own half against Liverpool and were guilty of lapses in concentration on several occasions during the game. The Foxes' defensive performance today will be a major source of concern for Brendan Rodgers going into a hectic schedule.

The away side conceded the advantage in the worst possible fashion in the first half with an own goal that gave Liverpool a shot in the arm. The Merseyside outfit also troubled Leicester City with corners as Joel Matip and Fabinho won headers in the penalty area with consummate ease.

Leicester City failed to make significant improvements in the second half and conceded yet another goal from a corner as an unmarked Roberto Firmino added to the Foxes' misery. Leicester City have been defensively robust this season but will need plenty of work with set-pieces.

Advertisement

Also Read: Juventus vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21