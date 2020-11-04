Diogo Jota’s imperious form could keep Roberto Firmino out of Liverpool’s starting XI

Liverpool’s front three has been one of the main reasons why the club has been successful in recent years. Until now, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino had been the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s list of starters. However, the German coach will have to revise his notes following yet another impressive performance by summer signing, Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese joined the Anfield outfit from Wolverhampton Wanderers and has settled in seamlessly. On Tuesday, he was the star of the show as he registered a sensational hat-trick against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League.

After weeks of impressing consistently, Diogo Jota was handed a start against the Serie A club. Taking Firmino’s place in the starting line-up, he gave a good account of himself.

Diogo Jota's game by numbers against Atalanta:



◉ Most total duels (11)

◉ Most shots (4)

◉ Most shots on target (4)

◉ Most goals (3)

◉ Most fouls won (2)



The 23-year-old linked up very well with Salah and Mane as he also showed how ruthless he can be in front of goal.

The 23-year-old linked up very well with Salah and Mane as he also showed how ruthless he can be in front of goal.

Sixteen minutes into the game, Diogo Jota connected to a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold and fired past the goalkeeper to put Liverpool ahead. He doubled the Reds’ lead after the half-hour mark with another deft finish.

Diogo Jota completed his hat-trick early in the second half after goals from Salah and Mane had already cushioned Liverpool’s lead. He was replaced by Firmino in the 65th minute, receiving a warm hug from his manager.

The forward has shown that he deserves to start, and Klopp should be thinking along the same lines, especially after witnessing the player's insane form.

Apart from that, Firmino has rarely been productive in recent weeks. While the former Borussia Dortmund manager has often publicly backed the Brazilian, insisting he is content with his displays, his lack of goals is certainly a worry.

Salah: ⚽️🅰️

Mané: ⚽️🅰️

Jota: ⚽️⚽️⚽️



Firmino has played 11 games in all competitions this season, scoring just a single goal. Such numbers are not good enough for a forward, and Klopp knows it.

Firmino has played 11 games in all competitions this season, scoring just a single goal. Such numbers are not good enough for a forward, and Klopp knows it.

Diogo Jota, on the other hand, has now scored seven goals in nine games since joining Liverpool at the start of the season. And he’s delivering consistent performances both in the Premier League and in Europe.

Firmino has undoubtedly been one of Klopp’s most trusted lieutenants, but Diogo Jota can no longer be kept on the bench as he is currently in the form of his life.