Atalanta vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Atalanta are set to host Liverpool at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Tuesday as the UEFA Champions League group stage action resumes.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Crotone in Serie A on Saturday.

A brace from Colombian attacker Luis Muriel in the first half secured the win for Gian Piero Gasperini's side. Nigeria international Simeon Nwankwo scored the consolation goal for Crotone.

Liverpool, on the other hand, beat West Ham United 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Goals from Egypt international Mohamed Salah and Portuguese forward Diogo Jota ensured victory for Liverpool, who had fallen behind in the first half after a goal from Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals for the Hammers.

Atalanta vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Atalanta and Liverpool have not faced each other previously in a competitive fixture.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: W-W-L-L-W

Liverpool form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-D-W-W

Atalanta vs Liverpool Team News

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini will be unable to call upon the services of Italian goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi and centre-back Mattia Caldara, who are both out injured.

There remain doubts over the availability of German left-back Robin Gosens and Netherlands international Marten de Roon.

Injured: Marco Carnesecchi, Mattia Caldara

Doubtful: Marten de Roon, Robin Gosens

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be without key centre-back Virgil van Dijk as well as Brazil international Fabinho, as both are injured. Other than that, there are no known issues and manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to have a large squad at his disposal.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Sportiello, Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti, Hans Hateboer, Mario Pasalic, Remo Freuler, Johan Mojica, Josip Ilicic, Papu Gomez, Duvan Zapata

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

Atalanta vs Liverpool Prediction

Atalanta have been one of the most entertaining teams in Serie A for some time now, and they are starting to become a well-known team across Europe. Gian Piero Gasperini's side reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season, and will be keen to replicate that run this time around.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have some issues in defence. The injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho have left them with limited options at centre-back. Jurgen Klopp will hope that youngsters Nathaniel Phillips and Joe Gomez are capable of forming a reliable partnership in the heart of the defence.

A close match is expected, and Atalanta will surely test Liverpool's fragile defence. However, Jurgen Klopp's side should be capable of outscoring them in Italy.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-3 Liverpool

