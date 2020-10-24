Reports: Manchester United interested in appointing Luis Campos as director of football

Premier League giants Manchester United are interested in appointing the renowned Luis Campos as the club's first-ever director of football, according to the Mirror.

It is no secret that Manchester United are on the lookout for a person to fill that position and Campos has caught their eye in recent months.

Manchester United not the only club interested in Campos

Luis Campos is regarded as one of the best in the business and has enjoyed stints at Real Madrid and AS Monaco. He is currently employed by the French club Lille.

Campos played a key role in Nicolas Pepe's transfer to Lille

The Portuguese made his name with his spell at AS Monaco, where he played an instrumental role in bringing in players like Bernardo Silva, Anthony Martial, Fabinho, Thomas Lemar and Tiemoue Bakayoko, among others.

He joined Lille in 2017, and the club has reaped the benefits of his scouting network. Players like Nicolas Pepe and Victor Osimhen have departed the club in big-money moves, and Campos is said to have played a key role in identifying their talent and playing a role in their transfers to Lille.

🇵🇹 Portugese Sporting Director Luis Campos Has Discovered Over £500M Worth Of Footballing Talent In His Role:



🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe

🇫🇷 Anthony Martial

🇫🇷 Boubakary Soumare

🇫🇷 Thomas Lemar

🇫🇷 Benjamin Mendy

🇨🇴 James Rodriguez

🇵🇹 Bernardo Silva

🇳🇬 Victor Osimhen

🇧🇷 Fabinho#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/wGccDRAHgc — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) October 16, 2020

Manchester United have been in the market for a director of football for some time now and have been linked with the likes of Sevilla's Monchi, AS Monaco's Paul Mitchell and Borussia Dortmund's Michael Zorc.

Manchester United's transfer dealings over the years have been haphazardly constructed, with the club missing out on key targets repeatedly.

The transfer window gone by is evidence for that, as the Red Devils chased Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as their primary transfer target. However, the club failed to sign him and instead brought in veteran striker Edinson Cavani and young winger Facundo Pellestri on deadline day.

United’s summer signings:



🇧🇷 Alex Telles

🇨🇮 Amad Diallo

🇺🇾 Edinson Cavani

🇺🇾 Facundo Pellistri

🇳🇱 Donny van de Beek#MUFC pic.twitter.com/uDM6tUwwTc — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) October 6, 2020

However, Manchester United are not the only club keeping an eye on Campos. Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with him, while Roma are also said to be interested.

A move to Manchester United would see Campos operate with a much bigger budget than at Lille, but the job comes with its fair share of cons.

While manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's signings so far have been generally successful, there remains a feeling that the club has failed to strengthen the positions that were seen as problematic last season.

