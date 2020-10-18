Reports: Manchester United interested in swap deal with Real Madrid for star Paul Pogba

Manchester United would be interested in a swap deal for Paul Pogba with Real Madrid, with Federico Valverde going to Old Trafford, according to the Sun.

Pogba has long been linked with a move away from Manchester United, with Real Madrid suggested as potential suitors.

Manchester United star admitted 'dream' to play for Real Madrid

Paul Pogba has been at Manchester United since 2016

The rumors of a swap deal come on the back of Paul Pogba recently admitting that it would be a 'dream' to play for Real Madrid one day.

Pogba rejoined Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 for a then world-record fee of €105 million, but has struggled with inconsistency during his time in England.

Since joining in 2016, the 27-year-old has made 162 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United, scoring 33 goals. Pogba missed the majority of last season due to injury, making 22 appearances in all competitions and scoring once.

A move to Real Madrid would not be easy, however. Manchester United are said to be fans of Los Blancos' young midfielder Federico Valverde, who has been highly impressive under manager Zinedine Zidane.

Bayern's number one target to replace Thiago was Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. Bayern like the profile of the Uruguayan who would fit perfectly in their style of play, however neither Valverde nor Real Madrid were willing to negotiate a move [@jfelixdiaz, @marca] pic.twitter.com/Qn10DBKRFm — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 10, 2020

A potential swap deal could be on the cards, according to reports, even though it remains unlikely at this point.

Valverde joined Real Madrid from Penarol in 2017, and immediately was sent out on loan to Deportivo La Coruna. Upon his return, he was given a first-team spot, and the Uruguay international has not looked out of place.

Interest from Manchester United is understandable. The 22-year-old has made 74 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos since his debut in 2018. He made 44 appearances in all competitions last season.

[Sun on Sunday] #MUFC 🔴⚫ #Madrid @TheTransferEx pic.twitter.com/VAeqDnslfZ — Footy Gen (@footygen) October 18, 2020

Zidane is said to be a huge fan of Valverde, and has placed a lot of trust in the youngster, so it remains to be seen how amenable he would be to letting go of him.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will continue to focus on Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who was their primary transfer target in the summer.

