Manchester United players fully behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claims Scott McTominay

Manchester United players are fully behind under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to midfielder Scott McTominay.

Solskjaer and Manchester United have endured a poor start to their season and the Norwegian's job is apparently in danger.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes at loggerheads with Solskjaer?

It has been suggested that star midfielder Bruno Fernandes is not confident with Solskjaer's managerial abilities and was not happy with Manchester United's transfer activity in the summer.

Bruno Fernandes in action for Manchester United

Having joined the Old Trafford outfit from Sporting CP in January for €55 million, Fernandes has quickly established himself as a firm fan favourite, with many comparing his impact to that of Eric Cantona when he arrived at the club.

The Mirror have reported that Bruno Fernandes accused team mates of not upholding the name of Manchester United and even questioning the manager during half time of the Spurs game 😲



Love the passion for the club 🔥🇾🇪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/dubox3fBvp — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) October 10, 2020

The Portugal international won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year last season despite joining Manchester United midway through the 2019-20 campaign. Since joining the club in January, the 26-year old has made 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and impressing fans with his creativity.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, however, has rubbished such claims.

"The whole club is behind him [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer]. We believe in every word he says, and it’s not just him. We trust every word from Mike Phelan, Kieran McKenna, Michael Carrick and the entire support staff."

Advertisement

Manchester United have begun the season in dismal fashion, losing their opening day fixture to Crystal Palace. Despite a poor performance against Brighton & Hove Albion, a late Fernandes penalty resulted in a win.

“Fernandes opinion of Solskjaer is similar to that of other players in the team. He does not think he’s strong enough to manage the squad and does not have the capabilities to push the players forward in the direction they should go.” @DuncanCastles #MUFC — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) October 14, 2020

However, a 6-1 thrashing from the hands of Tottenham Hotspur ten days ago at Old Trafford has firmly placed the pressure on Solskjaer's shoulders. To add insult to injury, key striker Anthony Martial was sent off in controversial fashion in the first half.

Manchester United did not enjoy the best of transfer windows, failing to get their primary transfer target in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

On deadline day, the Red Devils managed to sign Penarol's Facundo Pellistri and Atalanta's Amad Diallo Traore in big-money moves, with the latter set to join the club in the January transfer window.

Veteran striker Edinson Cavani and left-back Alex Telles also joined Manchester United on deadline day, with midfielder Donny van de Beek joining the club in August from Ajax.

Advertisement

It is imperative that Manchester United produce a good performance against Newcastle United this Sunday, as they look to return to winning ways. Fernandes could potentially be absent for this game, as his Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Read: Reports: Bayern Munich were offered Christian Eriksen for Jerome Boateng in the summer