Reports: Bayern Munich were offered Christian Eriksen for Jerome Boateng in the summer

Inter Milan offered Christian Eriksen to Bayern Munich for Jerome Boateng in the transfer window gone by, according to Sky Germany.

Eriksen has often struggled at Italy, and was linked with a move away in the summer as Inter Milan tried to sell him.

Bayern Munich refused to negotiate with Inter for Jerome Boateng

Christian Eriksen has not enjoyed a good spell at Inter Milan

Bayern Munich were offered the chance to sign Eriksen, but the Bavarians refused to let go of Jerome Boateng.

Eriksen joined Inter Milan from Tottenham Hotspur in the winter transfer window this year for £17 million. However, the Denmark international has failed to impress manager Antonio Conte in his 28 appearances for the club.

The 28-year-old was linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, with Inter Milan keen to let go of him.

Chelsea have rejected an offer from Inter Milan for N'Golo Kanté, the offer included cash as well as Marcelo Brozovic and Christian Eriksen in part-exchange. [Guardian] pic.twitter.com/be0ou3rZre — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) September 10, 2020

Now it has been reported that Bayern Munich had the chance to sign the attacking midfielder, in exchange for veteran centre-back Jerome Boateng. Boateng, who joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2011, has been a consistent presence in Bayern's defence.

Since 2011, the Germany international has made more than 300 appearances in al competitions for Bayern Munich, playing a key role as they won the treble last season under manager Hansi Flick.

Inter approached Bayern during the transfer window and proposed a swap deal between Christian Eriksen and Jérôme Boateng. Bayern were not interested in letting Boateng go and rejected the offer [@SkySportNewsHD] pic.twitter.com/Asds0G8KL8 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 12, 2020

Bayern Munich let go of key midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Philippe Coutinho this summer, with Thiago joining Liverpool and Coutinho returning to Barcelona after a season-long loan in Germany. Young midfielder Michael Cuisance too has left the club, having joined Marseille on loan.

Bayern Munich were busy during the end of the transfer window, having bought winger Leroy Sane and centre-back Tanguy Kouassi early on. Striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, right-back Bouna Sarr, winger Douglas Costa, and midfielder Marc Roca also joined the club during the last week of the transfer window.

The Bavarians are seen as one of the best teams in world football right now, having successfully won the treble last season. They are among the favourites for all three trophies this season as well.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, let go of veteran centre-back Diego Godin to Cagliari. A move for Boateng would have added experience to their backline.

