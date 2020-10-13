Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

The Juventus star, who joined his Portuguese teammates for the latest set of international matches, has left the squad to isolate.

Juventus now without Cristiano Ronaldo as superstar prepares to self isolate

Cristiano Ronaldo, regarded as one of the best players in the world and one of the best to have played the game, will not face Sweden as he has left the Portuguese squad to isolate himself.

His club Juventus will now be without him as they prepare to face Crotone next Sunday. Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 for €100 million and is seen as his team's talisman and leader.

Since joining Juventus in 2018, the 35-year old has made 91 appearances in all competitions and scored 68 goals. The veteran forward has started the 2020-21 season well this time around as well, scoring three goals in two games.

Apart from his success in club football, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 101 goals in 167 appearances for his country and is regarded as the finest football player to have played for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is asymptomatic and in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.



As he recovers, it remains to be seen how Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo alters his tactics. With winger Federico Chiesa joining Juventus from Fiorentina on deadline day, the Italy international could very well start the game against Crotone.

It remains to be seen when Cristiano Ronaldo would resume his sporting duties. The Juventus forward is not the only player to test positive for the virus during the international break, with Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita and Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney testing positive as well.

While Juventus have brought in Chiesa from Fiorentina, they have let go forwards Douglas Costa to Bayern Munich and Gonzalo Higuain to Inter Miami, meaning that Juventus manager now has to choose from Chiesa, Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi for his forward line.

Cristiano Ronaldo will self isolate till he recovers

Juventus are the defending champions of Serie A and are now seeking their tenth successive league title. They have begun well, with four points in two games. While the Old Lady are the favourites to win the title, a heavy challenge is expected from the likes of Atalanta and Inter Milan.

