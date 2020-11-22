Juventus vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League is back in action this week as Juventus take on Ferencvaros in an important fixture in Turin on Tuesday. Juventus are behind Barcelona in their group and will need a convincing victory against the Hungarian side.

Ferencvaros have been excellent on the domestic front but have been largely out of their depth against the likes of Juventus and Barcelona. The Hungarian side is currently at the bottom of the group and will need a miracle to take something away from this game.

Juventus are currently three points behind Barcelona and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo is back for the Bianconeri and his presence should tip the scales further in Juventus' favour.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 59 Serie A goals since joining Juventus in 2018, more than any other player in the competition in that timeframe.



Juventus vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head

The only official fixture played between Juventus and Ferencvaros in the history of the two clubs took place last month in the UEFA Champions League. The Bianconeri eased to a comfortable victory on the day and will want to replicate their performance on Tuesday.

Ferencvaros suffered a 4-1 defeat against Juventus before the international break and will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this game. Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala got on to the scoresheet on the day and are likely to play important roles for the Bianconeri this week.

Juventus form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Ferencvaros form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Juventus vs Ferencvaros Team News

Chiellini is currently injured

Juventus

Juventus do have a few injury concerns to address and will have to do without Leonardo Bonucci and Aaron Ramsey in this game. Federico Chiesa and Giorgio Chiellini also have issues with their fitness and might not be able to play against Ferencvaros.

Injured: Leonardo Bonucci, Aaron Ramsey

Doubtful: Federico Chiesa, Giorgio Chiellini

Suspended: None

Ferencvaros have a talented squad

Ferencvaros

Ferencvaros manager Sergei Rebrov has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and will need his best eleven against the Italian side. Ivorian striker Franck Boli has been excellent for the Hungarian champions and will lead the line against Juventus.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Ferencvaros Predicted XI

Juventus predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Juan Cuadrado; Weston McKennie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Paulo Dybala; Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata

Ferencvaros Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Denes Dibusz; Gergo Lovrencsics, Miha Blazic, Lasha Dvali, Endre Botka; Marcel Heister, Ihor Kharatin; David Siger, Isael da Silva Barbosa, Myrto Uzuni; Franck Boli

Juventus vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Under Andrea Pirlo, Juventus have grown in confidence over the course of this season and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game. Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata have been exceptional this season and will look to add to their goal tally against their Hungarian opposition.

Ferencvaros have enjoyed some bright moments in the UEFA Champions League and might be able to trouble Juventus on a few occasions. The Italian champions have a formidable squad, however, and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Ferencvaros

