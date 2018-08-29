AFC Cup 2018, Inter-zone Semifinal 2nd Leg, Bengaluru FC vs Altyn Asyr: Predicted Line-Ups

Bengaluru FC lost the first leg 2-3 to Altyn Asyr

After a disappointing 2-3 defeat to Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr in the first leg of the Inter-zonal semi-finals of the AFC Cup at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium last week, Bengaluru FC will try to overturn the deficit when they play away on Wednesday evening.

After trailing 0-3 until the 63rd minute, the Bengaluru-based club pulled back two goals in front of their vociferous supporters but eventually fell short by a goal. Altyn Asyr will definitely have an edge over their opponents in the 2nd leg with the home support and also due to the fact that they are enjoying a goal advantage on aggregate.

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC players have their work cut out at the Köpetdag Stadium in Ashbagat. Sunil Chhetri and Co. will be eager to nullify the deficit in the early stage of the match and then take an overall lead.

As far as the formation is concerned, Miku will likely be up front alongside Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri. Udanta Singh and Boithang Haokip should ply their trades from the wings.

New foreign recruit Xisco Hernandez and Erik Paartalu are expected to control the midfield. Rino Anto and Nishu Kumar will make overlapping runs from the sidelines while Rahul Bheke and Juanan will guard the goal in front of shot-stopper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Predicted line-ups for Bengaluru FC

Predicted Line-ups: G. Singh Sandhu (gk), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, X. Hernandez, E. Paartalu, U. Singh, B. Haokip, Miku, S. Chhetri

Altyn Asyr

On the other hand, the Turkmen side is likely to field the same playing XI with Wahyt Orazsähedov to lead the attack from the front with a 4-2-3-1 formation.

A. Annadurdyyew and M. Yagsyyev will be attacking from the wings, Altyn has a pretty strong front line. S. Nurmuradov will shoulder the burden of distributing the ball from the midfield.

With a brilliant performance last week, the home side’s task will be easier. A draw will see them through to the next round. But if they fail to do so, it will be very disappointing.

Needless to say, the known ground conditions and weather will also help them a lot.

Predicted line-ups for Altyn Asyr

Predicted Line-ups: M. Orazmuhamedov (gk), Soyunov, Saparov, Annaorazov, Babajanov, Hoyajew, Geldiyew, Yagsyyey, Nurmuradov, Annadurdyyew, Orazsahedov