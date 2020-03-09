Aubameyang to Inter, Lacazette to Atletico, Stones and Malen to join? Arsenal Transfer News Roundup, 9th March 2020

Is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set for a move to Italy?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Arsenal transfer roundup for the day. With Mikel Arteta now firmly in control at the Emirates and the Gunners squad slowly beginning to resemble one that the Spaniard can move forward with, some changes are expected in the summer. Here is a selection of the latest reports around the North London giants.

Aubameyang’s demands forcing Arsenal to sell; Inter Milan waiting in the wings?

There are plenty of rumours floating around about the future of Arsenal’s star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang right now. The Gabonese hitman – who has 17 goals this season – sees his contract expire in the summer of 2021, and despite Mikel Arteta recently stating that he wants to keep him “under any circumstances”, some sources are suggesting that could be tricky.

The Metro – via MailOnline – is reporting that Aubameyang’s demands of a contract worth £300k per week may well put the Gunners off, and force them instead to look for a sale in the summer to avoid another Aaron Ramsey situation that would see the Gabonese striker depart for free a year later.

The Guardian is now reporting that Inter Milan – who have made a habit of signing former Premier League stars as of late – could be one interested party.

Gunners looking at £48m Donyell Malen?

The Express is reporting that Arsenal could be interested in bringing former striker Donyell Malen back to the Emirates, particularly if they do indeed lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this year.

Dutchman Malen was sold by the Gunners to PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2017, but the 21-year old has proven to be a hit in the Eredivisie, and he currently has 17 goals to his name in just 25 games during the current campaign.

The report states that Arsenal might have to pay £48m for the striker, who has also been linked with AC Milan. Malen is currently on the shelf, rehabbing a serious knee injury.

Lacazette looking for a move to Atletico Madrid?

French publication SoccerLink is reporting that Alexandre Lacazette could be angling for a summer move to Atletico Madrid, who have been looking for goalscoring reinforcements since the sale of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona last summer.

The Express is stating that SoccerLink’s report claims that Lacazette has actually been in touch with Griezmann – an international teammate with France – with regards to a potential switch to the Wanda Metropolitano, and is said to be confident of the move going through.

The Frenchman scored Arsenal’s winner against West Ham this weekend, but has recently been out of favour with Arteta, who has preferred to start youngster Eddie Nketiah in front of the 2017 signing from Lyon.

Arteta stepping up efforts to sign Stones?

TeamTalk is reporting that Mikel Arteta is set to step up his efforts to bring John Stones to the Emirates in the summer, as the England international has seemingly fallen from grace at Manchester City in recent months.

Arsenal need defensive reinforcements, and Stones has worked with Arteta at City in the past, during the Gunners’ boss’s time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant. This season has seen the 25-year old play just 10 Premier League games, a disappointing return for a player who cost £50m.

The report states that Arsenal’s London rivals Spurs are also interested in Stones, but Arteta believes that he has an advantage when it comes to persuading the defender to come to the Emirates.