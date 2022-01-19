Best African countries to never have won the Africa Cup of Nations

The Africa Cup of Nations is a time for the continent to showcase its best football to the world. With the Africa Cup of Nations currently underway, each team has embarked on a mission to capture the elusive championship trophy. Amidst these quests, many fans may be wondering a simple question: Which are the best African countries to never have won an Africa Cup of Nations trophy before? Using FIFA’s World Rankings list, let’s find out:

#3 Burkina Faso

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Carabao Cup Third Round

Current FIFA Ranking: 60

Top Players: Edmond Tapsoba (Defender, Bayer Leverkusen), Bertrand Traore (Forward, Aston Villa), Lassina Traore (Forward, Shakhtar Donetsk).

Burkina Faso, a landlocked West African nation, has now appeared in 12 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. Despite these appearances, they have never won a title before. Their best showing was as the runners-up in the 2013 edition held in South Africa, where they lost 1-0 to Nigeria in the final.

To finally achieve a championship, Burkina Faso named their best squad possible for this year’s tournament in the hopes of finally tasting African footballing glory. They will rely heavily on the strong talent in their squad in defense and attack in order to do so.

#2 Mali

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Current FIFA Ranking: 53

Top Players: Yves Bissouma (Midfielder, Brighton & Hove Albion), Amadou Haidara (Midfielder, RB Leipzig), Diadie Samassekou (Midfielder, Hoffenheim), Moussa Djenepo (Forward, Southampton)

Mali are making their 12th appearance in this year’s tournament. Despite these appearances, the West African country have not endured much success since their debut in 1972, finishing as runners-up in that edition.

GOAL @goal Mali's Afcon kit is a work of art Mali's Afcon kit is a work of art 😍 https://t.co/g1kJ9RESFn

This lack of success has motivated “The Eagles” to shoot for the stars, and leave everything on the field. Losing their legendary player Seydou Keita years ago, Mali are looking to achieve something with this new golden generation. If there is ever a greater time for Mali to win it all, now is that time.

#1 Senegal

Senegal v Mali: African Cup of Nations Preparation

Current FIFA Ranking: 20

Top Players: Sadio Mane (Forward, Liverpool), Ismaila Sarr (Forward, Watford), Edouard Mendy (Goalkeeper, Chelsea), Kalidou Koulibaly (Defender, Napoli)

Senegal are Africa’s best ranked team at the moment. The Lions of Teranga have enjoyed recent international success, qualifying for the 2018 World Cup held in Russia. The country located on the Atlantic coast has footballers playing across Europe's top leagues, with the best being none other than Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

GOAL @goal Edouard Mendy keeps his first #AFCON2021 clean sheet as Senegal progress to the Round of 16 Edouard Mendy keeps his first #AFCON2021 clean sheet as Senegal progress to the Round of 16 💪 https://t.co/wegD70m52F

Also Read Article Continues below

Senegal have finished runners-up twice before in 2002 and 2019. This heartbreak will have the country’s football fans desperate and counting on Mane to lead the country to their first ever title and finally deliver the goods.

Edited by Manas Mitul