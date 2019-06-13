Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Cameroon Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions

Cameroon side will try to win it's second successive AFCON title.

Cameroon are one of the most successful sides in the Africa Cup of Nations history, winning the title five times, with only Egypt managing more titles (seven). They will kick-off this year's tournament as the defending champions, winning the 2017 edition against Egypt.

The Cameroon side's domination in Africa was mainly due to the presence of imposing figures like Roger Milla, Samuel Eto'o, and Alexander Song. The current squad do not possess the personnel of that sort but this tournament could signal the rise of a new star.

The Indomitable Lions confirmed their spot in this year's AFCON by finishing second in their qualification group behind Morocco, with Comoros and Malawi occupying the last two spots respectively. Cameroon began their journey with a 1-0 victory over the Morrocans, finishing their campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory against Comoros.

Clarence Seedorf's men began their preparations with an 11-0 demolition of Alcorcon and will entertain Mali on June 14 for their last warm-up game before the AFCON commences.

Cameroon are placed alongside Benin, Ghana, and Guinea-Bissau in the Group F. The Lions are not the favorites to win the tournament this time but are capable of springing up a few surprises.

Cameroon Squad

Goalkeepers: Fabrice Ondoa, Andre Onana, Carlos Kameni

Defenders: Collins Fai, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo, Yaya Banana, Gaetan Bong, Jean Armel Kana-Biyik, Dawa Tchakonte

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Georges Mandjeck, Pierre Kunde Malong, Arnaud Djoum, Wilfrid Kaptoum

Forwards: Stephane Bahoken, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi, Jacques Zoua, Clinton Njie, Christian Bassogog, Joel Tagueu, Olivier Boumal

Key Players

Andre Onana: The 23-year-old played a vital role in Ajax's terrific 2018/19 season where they appeared in the Champions League semi-final and achieved a domestic double, winning the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup.

Onana is a perfect modern-day goalkeeper, possessing immaculate ball distribution skills and is unafraid to leave his line and act as a sweeper keeper. Lions will depend on the Ajax shot-stopper to provide a calm presence in their defence.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa: Anguissa garnered recognition during his time in Ligue 1 with industrious performances for Marseille. The 23-year-old earned a big-money move to Fulham last summer and endured a forgettable spell for the Londoners as he looked out of place in the Premier League, facing relegation eventually.

The Cameroon coach, Clarence Seedorf, being a legendary midfielder himself, could aid Zambo Anguissa in rediscovering himself.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: Choupo-Moting played a sporadic role for Paris Saint-Germain last season but will have an important part to perform in Cameroonian attack, with Vincent Aboubakar missing the competition due to fitness issues.

Eric will share the offensive responsibilities with Clinton Njie and their returns will decide Cameroon's fate in this year's Cup of Nations.

Cameroon Football Team AFCON fixtures

Tuesday, June 25: Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau

Saturday, June 29: Cameroon vs Ghana

Tuesday, July 2: Cameroon vs Benin