Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Ghana vs Benin - Match Preview and Prediction

The Ayew brothers, Jordan (L) and Andre (R)

AFCON 2019's Group F finally takes centre stage as one of the tournament's favourites, Ghana, takes on Benin in one of two Group F encounters for the day.

The Black Stars will be looking to signal their dogged intent by brushing aside Benin in emphatic fashion. Kwesi Appiah's men are without an AFCON triumph in over 30 years, and they go into this tournament with the hopes of the football-loving Ghanaian public firmly nestled on their shoulders.

Despite the long wait for a 5th AFCON gong, the Black Stars are always class acts at the biennial event, finishing in the top 4 in each of their last 7 outings, as well as more runners-up finishes than any other nation in AFCON history (5).

The Black Stars come into this encounter on the back of two unconvincing tune-up friendlies, as they failed to find the target in two encounters against Namibia and South Africa, losing 1-0 to Namibia and ending the final friendly against the Bafana Bafana in a goalless stalemate.

Benin, on the other hand, will be making an appearance for the first time in 9 years, with this being their 4th bow in total. The Squirrels have a dull AFCON record, with no win in 9 games (L8 D1). They will be looking to record a first win on the premier continental stage, but that is seemingly a bridge too far.

Prediction

The Black Stars of Ghana will be clashing with the Squirrels of Benin for the first time in AFCON history, and Benin will seek to record an ambitious first AFCON win despite not having their leading goal scorer and captain, Stephane Sessegnon, in the starting XI for this clash due to suspension.

Kwesi Appiah's men are expected to shake off their pre-tournament jitters and muscle their way past the Benin challenge.

Final score: Ghana 2-0 Benin