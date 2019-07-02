Africa Cup of Nations 2019, Guinea-Bissau v Ghana: Ghana's Predicted XI, Team News and More

Vishal Subramanian

Ghana go in to the game as overwhelming favorites

Having drawn both their previous games, Ghana find themselves in a spot of bother. With Group F still wide open, they can seal qualification a with win against minnows Guinea-Bissau, who are also winless all tournament. The Black Stars go in to this fixture as overwhelming favorites and despite their disappointing start to the tournament, anything other than a victory would come as a massive surprise.

Key Match Facts

Ghana have reached the Semi-final stage of the AFCON in the last six editions.

Since 2015, Jordan Ayew has scored more AFCON goals than any other player in the competition. (7)

The two brothers, Andre and Jordan Ayew have scored in the same game for the third consecutive edition of the AFCON. (Benin in 2015 and 2019, Equatorial Guinea 2017)

This is the first competitive meeting between the sides.

Team News

Having been sent off in their opening encounter against Benin, Metz central-defender John Boye was missing for the clash against Cameroon and could return to the starting line-up after serving his one-match ban in place of Kasim Adams, who'll miss the game owing to the same reason. Ghana held Cameroon to a hard-fought draw and barring Boye's return at the heart of the defense, James Appiah is not expected to make any changes to the side that faced the reigning champions. Barring Kasim Adams, Appiah has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and Ghana will look to make the most of it to advance to the knockout stages.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: Kasim Adams

Predicted Line-up

Richard Ofori is the undisputed #1 between the sticks and he's expected to keep his place. John Boye should return to the XI after serving a one match suspension and barring this one change, the rest of the back-line is expected to remain unchanged.

Wasko Mubarak and Thomas Partey have put in assured performances at the center of the park and Appiah is not expected to make any changes to his preferred central midfield pairing.

Kwadwo Asamoah started in place of Thomas Agyepong on the left-wing and is expected to keep his place. Although Appiah could turn to the experience of Asamoah Gyan, the veteran doesn't have the legs anymore and the Ayew brothers look set to lead the line alongside Christian Atsu.

Predicted XI: Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, John Boye, Jonathan Mensah, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Wakaso Mubarak, Christian Atsu, Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah, Jordan Ayew.