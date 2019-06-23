Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Senegal vs Tanzania - Match Preview and Prediction

Senegal's Sadio Mane - Sits this one out

It's been quite an eventful tournament so far, with some lesser-known sides like Zimbabwe and Burundi giving heavyweights a run for their money. AFCON 2019 seems to be a tournament that will carry forward the 'David vs Goliath' theme we saw play out in this year's UCL, in which we saw the likes of Ajax, Liverpool, and Tottenham overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to the delight of neutrals around the world.

AFCON 2019's group C brings to us one of such tussles, as the Teranga Lions of Senegal take on Tanzania.

Aliou Cisse's men are heavy hitters on the continental scene and without doubt one of the foremost favourites to lift this year's AFCON edition. The Teranga Lions have consistently turned up strongly for the biennial event, but sadly don't have silverware to show for their efforts.

The Senegalese head coach has put forth a strong 23 man squad, featuring predominantly foreign-based players. In the squad are household names like Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane, and Idrissa Gana Gueye, just to name a few.

Sadio Mane will be tasked with captaining the side to its first continental triumph, but unfortunately, he won't be leading the troops against Tanzania, as he serves a one-game ban due to the yellow cards racked up in the qualifiers.

The Taifa stars of Tanzania grace the AFCON stage for the first time since 1980, and they had to do it in dramatic fashion, earning qualification on the last day via a 3-0 win over Uganda. Coach Emmanuel Amuneke and his boys will face staggering odds, as they attempt to secure a maiden win on the AFCON stage against a vibrant Senegalese contingent.

Prediction

This tournament has showcased spirited displays from underdogs & newcomers alike, therefore we can expect Tanzania to put up a brave fight in their bid to record a maiden win in an AFCON match.

However, taking points off the Teranga Lions will be a tall order, despite the leader of the pride, Sadio Mane, serving a one-game ban. All three points will go to Aliou Cisse's men.

Final score: Senegal 2-0 Tanzania