African Cup of Nations 2019: Ghana vs Benin, Ghana Team News, Predicted XI and more

Ghana Head Coach - Kwesi Appiah

The Black Stars of Ghana were held to a goalless draw by South Africa in their final warm-up match before AFCON 2019. The result means that the Ghanaian national team heads to Egypt without a win in the pre-tournament friendlies they were involved in.

The final warm-up match against Bafana Bafana gave us a sneak peek at Kwesi Appiah's probable starting XI when hostilities commence in Egypt. Erthswhile skipper, Asamoah Gyan, started from the bench, and Mubarak Wakaso was also dropped to the bench in favour of a central midfield pairing of Thomas Partey & Kwadwo Asamoah.

The four-time African champions will be looking to hoist their first AFCON trophy in over 30 years, having come close several times in the past few years, finishing among the top 4 in each of the last 7 editions.

Last time out, the Black Stars were eliminated in the semifinals by fellow Group F favourites & defending champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. Ghana finished 4th, as they were beaten by Burkina Faso in the 3rd place decider.

Group F consists of Ghana, Benin, Cameroon, and Guinea Bissau. Kwesi Appiah's men are expected to qualify in the top 2, alongside defending champions Cameroon.

Ghana's first opponents in AFCON 2019 will be Benin, and they will be looking to make light work of their West African neighbours who are making an appearance for the first time in 9 years, with this being their fourth bow at the African showpiece.

Kwesi Appiah's team is a fine blend of experience and youth, as the 23 man squad consists of battle-hardened veterans like Kwadwo Asamoah & Asamoah Gyan, as well as young vibrant players like Jordan Ayew and Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey.

The team will be led by Andre 'Dede' Ayew, and he is tasked with marshalling the Black Stars to a 5th AFCON triumph.

Team News

Ghana will play their first match against Benin on June 25 with the entirety of the 23 man squad fighting fit.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Kwesi Appiah is expected to deploy his favoured 4-4-2 formation, with key players Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, and Kwadwo Asamoah in the starting XI.

South Africa based Richard Ofori will man the goal posts, and he will be shielded by the centre back pairing of John Boye and Kassim Nuhu, with Andy Yiadom and Agbenyenu Lumor playing as fullbacks.

Thomas Partey and Kwadwo Asamoah are expected to forge a potent partnership in central midfield, with Christian Atsu and Thomas Agyepong playing on the flanks.

Team skipper, Andre 'Dede' Ayew is expected to play just behind the centre forward, with his brother, Jordan Ayew, tasked with finishing off chances as a lone centre forward.

Ghana: Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Lumor Agbeyenu, John Boye, Kassim Nuhu, Kwadwo Asamoah, Thomas Partey, Christian Atsu, Thomas Agyepong, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew.

Key Players

#1 Andre 'Dede' Ayew

Ghana skipper - Andre Ayew

Newly appointed national team skipper, Andre Ayew, is the man tasked with leading the Black Stars to a 5th continental gong. The scion of the legendary Abedi Pele is no stranger to hoisting international trophies, as he led the Ghana U-20 side in 2009 to African Youth Championship and FIFA U-20 World Cup triumphs.

Dede Ayew is expected to play behind the centre forward, and he will be a bridge between midfield and attack. His passing ability, finishing ability, as well as leadership skills will be crucial for the Black Stars in their quest for continental glory.

#2 Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey - Midfield dynamo

Thomas is a player who needs little or no introduction. He is one of the most coveted midfielders in world football at the moment, and he was crucial to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid last season.

The 26-year-old midfielder is expected to form a midfield core alongside the experienced Kwadwo Asamoah. He will be tasked with enforcing Ghanaian dominance in midfield, and his tackles, link up play, and marauding runs in and around the box will be key for Kwesi Appiah's Black Stars.