×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

African Cup of Nations 2019: Nigeria vs Burundi - 5 Talking Points

Nnanna Mba
ANALYST
Feature
30   //    23 Jun 2019, 07:56 IST

Nigeria take three points vs. Burundi.
Nigeria take three points vs. Burundi.

Only a few hours ago, Nigeria took all three points against underdogs Burundi in a hotly contested match at Alexandria Stadium in Egypt.

Olivier Niyungeko's players kept the Super Eagles from succeeding in front of goal until a 77th-minute poacher's effort by Odion Ighalo. While Nigeria were expected to beat Burundi without batting an eye, the reality was certainly different.

While Burundi remain debutants in this competition, they have proven that they cannot be tossed aside easily. The Eagles found it difficult putting the ball in the net and faltered consistently in the final third. Burundi's defence kept Nigeria at bay almost throughout the game and they deserve the credit for losing by only one goal. However, the best player for Burundi was Gael Bigirimana who helped his team stabilize the middle of the park with accurate passes and key deliveries into the final third.

Nigeria, on the other hand, had poor composure and an inefficient attack throughout the game. This was largely due to John Mikel Obi who couldn't keep up with the synergy of his younger, excited teammates although he played a pivotal position in the attacking midfield. Ahmed Musa, who came on for Obi, improved the team's speed and urgency with his pacey runs and agility.

Nigeria may have taken home three points, but they haven't taken the solid goal difference they would have hoped for. Burundi are clear underdogs who, with a bit more luck, could have beat the three-time champions of Africa.

Let us now take a look at five important points in the hotly contested Nigeria vs Burundi match.

#1 The experienced Nigerian players clearly underperformed

Nigeria celebrates Ighalo's goal.
Nigeria celebrates Ighalo's goal.

The experience that comes with age is very beneficial. However, when it comes to football, raw talent, youthful exuberance, and a determination to win can be other factors that can trounce experience on a good day.

Taking a deeper look at the Nigerian team Gernot Rohr fielded against Burundi shows us just how true this is. The only player over the age of 28 that had a reasonable outing was a composed Odion Ighalo who scored the only goal of the game. The experienced players, in general, held the team back or made things difficult for their teammates.

Advertisement

Super Eagles veteran Mikel Obi underwhelmed in every way. He was neither an effective No. 10 in the traditional role nor in the modern improved role. With a passing accuracy of 74% and only one key pass, Mikel did not do justice to his position. After 57 minutes, the coach had had enough and replaced him.

32-year-old goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi might have made some saves to keep Nigeria in the game, but those do not exclude his obvious blunders. He didn't look confident, dropped a cross late in the game, and unnecessarily gifted Burundi a corner. Even 30-year-old Ighalo who scored the winner made only 9 touches after coming on in the 72nd minute.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Nigeria Football John Obi Mikel Alex Iwobi AFCON Winners
Advertisement
African Cup of Nations 2019: Nigeria vs Burundi, Nigeria Team News, Predicted XI, and more
RELATED STORY
African Cup of Nations 2019: Nigeria Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: 3 reasons behind Nigeria's 1-0 win against Burundi
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria v Burundi, Nigeria's predicted XI, team news and more
RELATED STORY
Percy Tau: An exceptional player from South Africa
RELATED STORY
Predicting the entire 2019 African Cup of Nations
RELATED STORY
African Cup of Nations: Egypt, Senegal, Ivory Coast and more
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Guinea Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
African Cup of Nations 2019: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Egypt vs Zimbabwe - Match Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT EGY ZIM
1 - 0
 Egypt vs Zimbabwe
FT CON UGA
0 - 2
 Congo DR vs Uganda
FT NIG BUR
1 - 0
 Nigeria vs Burundi
FT GUI MAD
2 - 2
 Guinea vs Madagascar
Today MOR NAM 08:00 PM Morocco vs Namibia
Today SEN TAN 10:30 PM Senegal vs Tanzania
Tomorrow ALG KEN 01:30 AM Algeria vs Kenya
Tomorrow COT SOU 08:00 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs South Africa
Tomorrow TUN ANG 10:30 PM Tunisia vs Angola
25 Jun MAL MAU 01:30 AM Mali vs Mauritania
25 Jun CAM GUI 10:30 PM Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau
26 Jun GHA BEN 01:30 AM Ghana vs Benin
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us