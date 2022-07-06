After Mohamed Salah, another Liverpool star signs new contract; announcement expected soon: Reports

Liverpool are moving swiftly to renew their contracts with first-team stars after resolving the stand-off with Mohamed Salah.

Guinea international Naby Keita is the latest Reds star to pen a new deal with the club. Like the Egyptian forward, the midfielder was also entering the last year of his contract.

Sources close to the LFC transfer room, via SI, have relayed information that the Liverpool midfielder has signed a new long-term deal. Jurgen Klopp was in favor of extending the 27-year-old's stay at Anfield and the club proceeded promptly to seal the deal.

Last month, Calciomercato reported that Juventus were planning to bring Keita to Turin in an exchange deal for Adrien Rabiot, who wishes to play in the Premier League. However, those rumors have been put to bed with the Liverpool star signing a new contract. The official announcement is expected to be made soon and could come any time this week.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP @MedSesay25 Naby Keita has returned to Guinea during the pre season and was playing today at the Stade Koïtayah. Naby Keita has returned to Guinea during the pre season and was playing today at the Stade Koïtayah. 🇬🇳 @MedSesay25 https://t.co/gwTEmkBJrW

The Guinean is currently on vacation, but will return to pre-season training on July 9. Since joining Liverpool in 2018 for a price tag of €60m, Keita has managed 116 appearances for the Reds across all competitions in four seasons.

Frequent injuries have hampered the midfielder's Anfield soujurn and he hasn't been able to show the quality he is capable of. However, Klopp has trusted him to do well in big games and Keita's new contract is an indication that the player has delivered on the trust shown in him.

Liverpool hoping to tie defender to a new deal soon

The Reds are indeed serious about contract renewals this summer, and after penning a deal with Keita, are now looking to tie Joe Gomez down to a new contract. The 25-year-old has dropped down the pecking order, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip complementing each other well at the heart of the defense and the latter staying free from injuries.

Gomez himself has had his troubles with injuries. However, the Mirror reported that Klopp wants to see him remain at Anfield for the longer term. The versatile defender has made 142 appearances for the Reds since joining from Charlton Athletic in 2015.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Joe Gomez is in fresh talks over a contract extension at Liverpool. Securing his future is a key target for Julian Ward with Jurgen Klopp wanting to keep him. NEW: Joe Gomez is in fresh talks over a contract extension at Liverpool. Securing his future is a key target for Julian Ward with Jurgen Klopp wanting to keep him. #lfc [sky] 🚨 NEW: Joe Gomez is in fresh talks over a contract extension at Liverpool. Securing his future is a key target for Julian Ward with Jurgen Klopp wanting to keep him. #lfc [sky] https://t.co/gPgAOhrsLd

The 25-year-old is prone to injuries and it might not be the best choice to tie him to a new deal right now, especially with Gomez still having two years on his current contract.

