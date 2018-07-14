The aftermath of Ronaldo's transfer: Real Madrid possible transfer targets

Real Madrid fans were still not over the departure of Zinedine Zidane as he resigned as the head coach of the club soon after they finished celebrating the champions league triumph for the third consecutive time. Just after the UCL final in Kiev where the Los Blancos defeated Liverpool by a 3-1 margin, Real Madrid's talisman Cristiano Ronaldo shook everyone with his post-match interview where he said, "It was very beautiful to be in Madrid" using the past tense. After weeks of rumors, the Portuguese have officially agreed on a 4-year contract leaving Real Madrid with many voids in the attacking squad. While most of the Real Madrid's elite players are rumored to part ways with the club including Marcelo, Benzema, and Kovacic who's being linked with Pep's Manchester City. Achraf Hakimi has been sent on a loan to Borussia Dortmund. Julen Lopetegui, the newly appointed manager of the club has good relationships with the Spanish players who've played under him in the Spanish national side. Dani Cabellos might be a big part of his plans and Asensio, Vallejo, Vasquez, and Nacho are all expected to be given more minutes under Lopetegui.

It is obvious that after the departure of Zidane and Ronaldo and many more other players expected to leave, Real Madrid will have to undergo a complete changeover in their style and squad. Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos are aging and the club might require fresh boots to take their place soon. While the players and the fans are still in a state of shock after Cristiano's exit, Club president Perez and the manager Julen Lopetegui must be stressing out to bring a star signing to replace Ronaldo and also maintain their pride in the footballing world. Florentino Perez has never been disappointing in terms of new signings as he signed the biggest stars in football during his presidency. He's the one who started the 'Galactico' scheme and it is expected that Perez might land another star or two during this transfer window as the club needs it the most right now.

Let's have a look at some top transfer targets after Ronaldo's departure:

#1 Neymar

The Brazilian had not been in the top of his form in the FIFA World Cup 2018 but he has been a eye candy for Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez ever since he was playing in Santos FC in Brazil. Los Blancos tried to sign the forward earlier but Barcelona succeeded in giving him a better contract and eventually landed him in FC Barcelona in May 2013. However, Neymar moved to Ligue 1 giants PSG for a world record fee in 2017. Real Madrid would like to bring Neymar to the Spanish Capital to fill the void left on the left flank. Neymar is said to be the perfect heir of Ronaldo at Real Madrid and the fans would be delighted to see the ex-Barcelona man to wear the white kits and help them reach the glories domestically as well as in Europe.

