Reports: Agent confirms €59 million Real Madrid star is considering leaving the club

Alvaro Morata will make a decision on his future in the next coming days

Alvaro Morata is on his way out of Real Madrid

What’s the story?

Alvaro Morata’s agent has opened the door to a move to Manchester United, admitting that the Spanish striker is considering leaving Real Madrid. In a report in the Mirror, Morata’s agent, Juanma Lopez, said “Alvaro is a player who wants to play a more important role. It is normal for an attacker who has scored 20 goals. I do not know if he will play another season at Madrid. The player will take a clear and definitive decision in the coming days.”

"I have not yet met with the representatives from Real Madrid.”

Also Read: Alvaro Morata - Much ado about nothing?

Previously

The Spanish striker had set alarm bells ringing in Madrid earlier in the season after admitting that he missed Juventus. Morata said, “I am not Italian, but I gave everything for the Bianconero shirt and I was willing to stay there many years. I miss the Italian group from the dressing room – Bonucci, Barzagli, Chiellini, Marchisio, Buffon, they were key to me adapting to Juventus and Turin. If I had come into a bad dressing room at Juventus, I wouldn’t have done so well.”

Also Read: 5 never-ending transfer sagas we could see in the summer of 2017

The heart of the matter

Manchester United already reportedly had a €59 million offer rejected for Morata, with Real Madrid apparently holding out for a staggering €78 million fee for the Spanish striker. Los Blancos paid €30 million themselves to bring him back from Juventus, with Florentino Perez unwilling to let the young striker leave for lesser than his market value.

Real Madrid have recused themselves from the chase for David de Gea, opting to keep faith with Keylor Navas – which should negate any chance of a player+cash swap deal taking place. Jose Mourinho is extremely keen on buying a striker, since Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not return to fitness until the start of 2018.

Morata’s performances for Spain continue to raise his value, despite the club season ending.

Also Read: Reports: Real Madrid eyeing a bid for €45m rated Bundesliga striker as Alvaro Morata's replacement

Video:

Author’s Take

Karim Benzema is firmly ensconced in Real Madrid, but the Frenchman is not as popular as Morata among the Madrid fanbase, with the Spaniard viewed as the superior option. However, Real Madrid can get a sizeable profit of Morata, especially with Manchester United involved, and with the Spaniard desperate to be first choice in a season ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, this move could very well come to fruition.