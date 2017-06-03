Reports: Real Madrid eyeing a bid for €45m rated Bundesliga striker as Alvaro Morata's replacement

Timo Werner has been sensational for Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Zidane has identified his replacements for the summer

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a move for Bundesliga striker Timo Werner according to Calciomercato. The Los Blancos are set to lose Alvaro Morata amid interest from some of the top clubs in Europe including the likes of Manchester United and AC Milan and head coach Zinedine Zidane has apparently identified RB Leipzig striker Werner as the ideal replacement.

In case you didn’t know...

Werner was instrumental in Leipzig’s fairytale season

Werner has been a revelation at Leipzig ever since he made the move from VfB Stuttgart last summer. The 21-year-old had a prolific season where he managed to score 17 goals and also provide 7 assists in just 28 appearances, living up to his potential as one of the most exciting prospects in Germany.

Having become an instant success in a more central role under Ralph Hasenhuttl at Leipzig, the interest from some of the most prestigious clubs around Europe comes as no surprise.

Werner has also sparked interest from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool but Real are said to be favourites thanks to their relatively huge transfer purse. The 21-year-old has a promising future ahead of him and will definitely look into his options during the summer.

The heart of the matter

Morata’s reported frustration at the lack of first-team opportunities at the Bernabeu could be a telling factor in the decision he makes and Zidane will be keen on bringing in some much-needed cover as they look to defend their La Liga title next season.

With Manchester United’s pursuit of Antoine Griezmann coming to an end, there have been reports of Jose Mourinho being interested in the possibility of luring Morata away from the Spanish capital.

As a result, the striker’s position could well be Werner’s considering the fact that he is young and more than capable of usurping Karim Benzema as the club’s first-choice striker.

What’s next?

Despite all the speculation, Real Madrid and Morata will be concentrating on their Champions League final clash against Juventus later tonight. However, this deal could come to fruition if Morata does leave in the summer with Werner a more than suitable replacement for the Spaniard.

Author’s Take

Even though Werner has previously insisted that he is not looking for a move away from the East German club anytime soon, it will be interesting to see if Real can tempt him away with a lucrative deal.

The striker has all the attributes to be a hit at the La Liga club and it would be a good move for him and Madrid if the deal does happen.