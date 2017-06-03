Transfer news and rumours of the day: 3rd June, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 03 Jun 2017, 18:56 IST

Dani Alves might be on his way to Chelsea

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on June 3, 2017:

Serie A

AC Milan agree personal terms with Alvaro Morata

Goal has reported that AC Milan have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid's wantaway superstar Alvaro Morata and have held positive talks with the player's agent. The only issue left is the transfer fee with the price touted to be between €60-70 million. It is also reported that Milan's sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is in Cardiff to have a chat with the Madrid officials after tonight's Champions League final to finalise the deal.

Dani Alves set to leave Juventus

Alves has been a crucial member of Juventus' title-winning squad and now the Daily Mail has reported that the Brazilian is ready to move if the right offer comes his way. It is claimed that Chelsea are interested in taking him on a two-year deal to provide ample competition for Victor Moses at the right wing-back spot.