AGF vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2023 

AGF will host Club Brugge at Ceres Park on Thursday in the second leg of their second-round UEFA Europa Conference League qualification clash.

The home side enjoyed a strong campaign in the Danish top-flight last season and have now returned to the European qualifiers. They finished third in the Superliner last season with 51 points from 32 games, their second-highest points tally in the Danish top-flight since the 1996-97 campaign.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, endured a highly underwhelming league campaign last season as they floundered in the defense of their Jupiler Pro League title. They are now looking to begin afresh under new boss Ronny Deila and played out a 1-1 draw against Mechelen in their opening league game on Sunday which saw Igor Thiago score his maiden goal for the club.

The Blauw-Zwart picked up a 3-0 victory in the first leg last week, with Canada international Tajon Buchanan scoring the game's opener just 10 minutes after kickoff before Mats Rits and Norway international Hugo Vetlsen got on the scoresheet in the second half.

AGF vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between AGF and Club Brugge.

The hosts have had three meetings against Belgian opposition in European competitions and have lost all three games by an aggregate scoreline of 9-2.

The visitors have had 18 competitive meetings against Danish opposition. They have won eight of those games, drawn four times and lost the other six.

AGF have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven competitive games across all competitions.

Eight of Club Brugge's 11 league defeats last season came away from home.

AGF vs Club Brugge Prediction

AGF are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just three of their last 11 games across all competitions. They have, however, lost just one competitive game at the Ceres Park all year and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing four of their seven games prior. They already have a foot in the next round of the qualifiers following their first-leg result and should see out the tie on Thursday.

Prediction: AGF 1-2 Club Brugge

AGF vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four matches)