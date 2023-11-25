AGMK vs Al-Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th November 2023 

Al-Ittihad visit the Markaziy Stadion Olmaliq on Monday to face AGMK for their fifth group stage fixture in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.

With nine points in four games, Al-Ittihad are currently at the top of Group C and leading the race to reach the knockout stages.

However, their winning start to their Champions League campaign was halted by Iraq's Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, who beat them 2-0 on matchday four.

Ali Jasim and Mohannad Abdul-Raheem scored in either half of the game to hand Al-Ittihad an unexpected defeat.

On November 24 (Friday), Hassan Khalifa's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Ettifaq in another indication that the Jeddah outfit is currently going through a rough patch.

On the other hand, AGMK of Uzbekistan have lost all four of their games thus far and languish at the bottom of their group without a single point in the bag.

In their last Champions League fixture, the Tashkent outfit were smashed 9-0 by Sepahan in a complete rout. Their chances of reaching the knockout stages were mathematically over.

AGMK vs Al-Ittihad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between AGMK and Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad beat AGMK 3-0 at home on the opening day of the 2023-24 Champions League season

Al-Ittihad have played Uzbek sides 17 times in history, winning nine and losing only twice - both against Bunyodkor

After losing back-to-back home games, AGMK have gone their next three without a loss

In the last 11 games, Al-Ittihad have won only three

With just two goals conceded in the Champions League, Al-Ittihad have the best defensive record in Group C

AGMK have conceded 17 goals in four games, the worst defensive record of any side in the AFC Champions League this season

AGMK vs Al-Ittihad Prediction

AGMK have been the worst side in Group C and are the clear underdogs here too. Al-Ittihad may not have been firing at all cylinders lately, but have enough quality to see off their struggling hosts.

Prediction: AGMK 0-3 Al-Ittihad

AGMK vs Al-Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ittihad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Al-Ittihad to win both halves: Yes