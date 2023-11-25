AGMK vs Al-Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th November 2023 

Al-Ittihad visit the Markaziy Stadion Olmaliq on Monday to face AGMK for their fifth group stage fixture in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.
With nine points in four games, Al-Ittihad are currently at the top of Group C and leading the race to reach the knockout stages.
However, their winning start to their Champions League campaign was halted by Iraq's Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, who beat them 2-0 on matchday four.
Ali Jasim and Mohannad Abdul-Raheem scored in either half of the game to hand Al-Ittihad an unexpected defeat.
On November 24 (Friday), Hassan Khalifa's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Ettifaq in another indication that the Jeddah outfit is currently going through a rough patch.
On the other hand, AGMK of Uzbekistan have lost all four of their games thus far and languish at the bottom of their group without a single point in the bag.
In their last Champions League fixture, the Tashkent outfit were smashed 9-0 by Sepahan in a complete rout. Their chances of reaching the knockout stages were mathematically over.
AGMK vs Al-Ittihad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This is only the second meeting between AGMK and Al-Ittihad
- Al-Ittihad beat AGMK 3-0 at home on the opening day of the 2023-24 Champions League season
- Al-Ittihad have played Uzbek sides 17 times in history, winning nine and losing only twice - both against Bunyodkor
- After losing back-to-back home games, AGMK have gone their next three without a loss
- In the last 11 games, Al-Ittihad have won only three
- With just two goals conceded in the Champions League, Al-Ittihad have the best defensive record in Group C
- AGMK have conceded 17 goals in four games, the worst defensive record of any side in the AFC Champions League this season
AGMK vs Al-Ittihad Prediction
AGMK have been the worst side in Group C and are the clear underdogs here too. Al-Ittihad may not have been firing at all cylinders lately, but have enough quality to see off their struggling hosts.
Prediction: AGMK 0-3 Al-Ittihad
AGMK vs Al-Ittihad Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ittihad
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 4 - Al-Ittihad to win both halves: Yes