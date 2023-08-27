"Agreement between the clubs now close" - Journalist provides update on Serie A club's pursuit of Chelsea outcast

Reports are indicating that Chelsea's outcast Romelu Lukaku is edging closer to a loan move to AS Roma, with both clubs close to reaching an agreement, according to Matt Law.

The renowned journalist added that the Blues could receive well up to £8-9 million loan fee for the Belgian striker, as Roma are keen on signing him this summer.

Lukaku, 31, has been the subject of transfer links away from Stamford Bridge after returning from his season-long loan spell at Inter Milan last season.

The Belgian has been keen on securing a permanent move away from Chelsea, as he isn't considered part of the clubs plans.

Lukaku had received offers from Saudi Arabia, as Al Hilal were intent on signing the striker. However, his preference was to stay in Europe, and as such, he turned down the offer to move to Saudi Arabia.

He was also linked with permanent moves to Juventus and Inter Milan, but both clubs pulled out from the race to sign the 31-year-old Belgian striker.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, in the last couple of days, have softened their stance on the player and are now willing to let him leave on loan.

Italian club side, AS Roma have now emerged as the frontrunners to land Lukaku. An agreement between the Giallorossi and the Blues is reportedly close according to journalist, Law.

He further revealed that the Belgian could possibly take a significant pay cut in the region of £7 million in a bid to seal the move to AS Roma. Chelsea, on the other hand, are expected to not contribute to the striker's wages, should he seal his loan move to Roma.

It will be interesting to see if Lukaku will eventually seal his loan move to AS Roma, where he will reunite with former Blues manager Jose Mourinho.

Mauricio Pochettino lavishes praise on Chelsea forward

Blues manager was full of praise for club winger Raheem Sterling after his outstanding performance during his side's 3-0 victory against Luton Town.

Sterling, 28, bagged a brace for the Blues, as they secured their very first win of the 2023-24 PL campaign. He scored Chelsea's opener on the night in the first-half, and doubled his side's lead in the second-half before Nicolas Jackson made it three.

Pochettino praised Sterling's commitment to the team and also highlighted his qualities while stating that he is pleased to have him. In his words via the club's official website:

'His commitment in the way he wants to contribute with the team, with his work ethic and quality, he deserves the full credit for his performance,' said Pochettino. 'We are very pleased and happy.

'He [Sterling] has the quality and he can provide the team goals and assists. And when we don’t have the ball, he works really hard to recover the ball as soon as possible. I’m so pleased for him.