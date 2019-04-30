Aguero shoots City to the summit as Five-star Liverpool keep pace: Fantasy Premier League - Gameweek 36 Reviewed

Aguero was the right man in the right place at Turf Moor

FPL_Jim the Fantasy Pundit here reviewing GW36! The new job is taking lots of time from me so I am really sorry I've not been too regular guys! You all know you can reach out to me on Twitter if you ever need any advice, I have lots of regulars who DM me each week where we chat about all things FPL and share a few laughs!

I had what should have been a great gameweek! 78 points net (82 with a -4 taken) but bringing in Bobby Firmino on Friday AM only for him to be ruled out hours later really stung! That sees me maintain my rank inside the top 100K at 86K

A sublime header from Sadio Mané!

2 big hitters at the double

On to GW36... where to start? Right at the start! The first game of the week saw Liverpool dismantle a heartened Huddersfield team at Anfield to enjoy a 2-night stay at the summit of the Premier League.

Both Mané and Salah secured double digits haul with a brace each. Crucially Salahs assist and maximum bps saw him nail 19 points for his FPL bosses and hit the most points this week.

Salah had 8 shots (vs his season average of 3.36 Sh90) and 4 key passes and was looking very menacing ahead of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona. That attacking output was double that of his forward counterpart Mané (4 shots and 2 key passes) who seems to be maintaining his excellent form.

City stifle the Clarets

Burnley managed 0 shots on target against an efficient City side. City, on the other hand, created 25 chances with Bernado Silva (one of my transfers in this week!) creating 20% of those and being harshly denied an assist for the Aguero goal.

Aguero now has 20 league goals this season - the 5th season on the spin he's achieved that. He truly is a magnificent player and one to own for the end of season run-in! City host Leicester, who are one of the form teams at the moment coming off a red-hot 3-0 victory against Arsenal, so this week there could be an upset on the cards!

2 teams to watch

United are in the hunt for a top 4 spot

Manchester United

Despite a real slump in form, only 4 points taken from a possible 15, they have a couple of glorious fixtures coming up.

Huddersfield (A) and Cardiff (H) could do wonders for FPL bosses. Did you know the top scoring player for the last 5 GW's has played against Huddersfield? I'll leave you with that one...

Crystal Palace

Only 1 defeat in their last 4 games and they've become a really good team on the road this season (6th best away record in the league) and they have Cardiff away up next.

They then host Bournemouth who have the 16th worst away record this season! Eyes on the eagles!

2 teams to avoid

The Foxes have two tough fixtures to end the season

Leicester

WIth City away and Chelsea at home, it could be a tough ask for the former Champions to grab that coveted 7th spot to be in with a chance of European football again next season.

They are in great form at the moment, losing only 1 of their last 7 games, so I'd avoid bringing any of their players in.

Watford

They may well have 1 eye on their FA Cup final against City at the end of the season.

In the meantime, they have Chelsea and West Ham to contend with and have only won 1 of their last 4 games.