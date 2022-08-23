AIK vs Slovacko prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2022-23

AIK will host Slovacko on Thursday in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.

Slovacko demolished their rivals in the first leg, picking up a comprehensive 3-0 win on home turf. AIK are cominf off a 4-2 win against Norrkoping in the Allsvenkan despite going down to ten men. However, they have a mountain to climb in the second leg against Slovacko.

AIK vs Slovacko Head-to-Head

It will be the second meeting between the two teams following their first leg clash.

Despite AIK enjoying a decent run of form in domestic competitions, two late second-half goals in the first leg has titled the tie in favour of Slovacko.

Slovacko form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-L

AIK form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-L

AIK vs Slovacko Team News

AIK

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of this tie.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Slovacko

The visitors also do not have any injury or suspension concerns ahead of their trip to Sweden.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AIK Fotboll @aikfotboll Yasin Nabbe Nico BillyYasinNabbeNico Billy ➡️ Yasin ➡️ Nabbe ➡️ Nico 🎯 https://t.co/vXMEobnIz2

AIK vs Slovacko Predicted Xls

AIK (4-4-2): Kristoffer Nordfeldt (GK), Josafat Mendes, Erick Otieno, Bilal Hussein, Sebastian Larsson, Vincent Thill, Alexander Milosevic, Shichenje Collins, Yasin Abbas Ayari, Amar Abdirahman Ahmed, Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka

Slovacko (4-4-2): Filip Nguyen (GK), Petr Reinberk, Jan Kalabiska, Patrik Simko, Vladislav Levin, Vlastimil Danicek, Daniel Holzer, Michal Kohut, Patrik Brandner, Ondrej Mihalik, Libor Kozak

AIK vs Slovacko Prediction

Slovacko have a huge advantage in this tie following their two late second-half goals in the first leg, one of which was an own goal from Kriss Nordfeldt. Conceding two goals in three minutes mean AIK now need to score at least three goals to have any chance of progressing to the Conference League group stage.

AIK's domestic form may give them some optimism, but Slovacko present an entirely different challenge to the competition available in the Swedish Allsvenkan. The visitors will look to capitalise on their counter-attacks against opponents who are likely to take the initiative.

An interesting game is on the cards, with AIK likely to take a win on home turf. However, Slovacko should advance on aggregate.

Prediction: AIK 2-1 Slovacko

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav