AIK vs Varnamo prediction, preview, team news and more | Allsvenskan 2022-23

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as AIK play host to Varnamo at the Friends Arena on Sunday.
The home side head into the weekend fresh off the back of progressing to the fourth round of the Conference League qualifiers and will look to keep the ball rolling.
AIK marched on to the fourth round of the Conference League qualifiers as they beat Shkëndija on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw.
They have now turned their attention to the Swedish Allsvenskan, where they are currently fourth in the table after picking up 31 points from 17 games.
AIK head into the weekend unbeaten in three of their last four league outings, with last Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Kalmar being the only exception.
Varnamo, meanwhile, failed to make it two wins from two last time out when they were held to a goalless draw by Djurgården on home turf.
This followed a hard-fought 2-1 victory away to Hammarby on July 31 which saw their six-game winless run come to an end.
With 17 points from 17 games, Varnamo are currently 13th in the Allsvenskan table, six points above Degerfors in the relegation playoff spot.
AIK vs Varnamo Head-To-Head
This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming in July’s reverse leg when AIK claimed a 3-2 victory.
AIK Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W
Varnamo Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D
AIK vs Varnamo Team News
AIK
AIK will be without the services of Alexander Milosevic, Nabil Bahoui and Per Karlsson, who are all recuperating from injuries.
Injured: Alexander Milosevic, Nabil Bahoui, Per Karlsson
Suspended: None
Varnamo
The visiting side head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
AIK vs Varnamo Predicted XI
AIK Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kristoffer Nordfeldt; Collins Shichenje, Sotirios Papagiannopoulos, Axel Björnström; Erik Ring, Vincent Thill, Sebastian Larsson, Bilal Hussein, Erick Otieno; Zak Elbouzedi, Nicolás Stefanelli
Varnamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Filipp Voytekhovich; Netinho, Victor Larsson, Victor Eriksson, Freddy Winsth; Hampus Näsström, William Kenndal, Abdussalam Magashy; Oscar Johansson, Marcus Antonsson, Ajdin Zeljkovic
AIK vs Varnamo Prediction
Off the back of progressing to the next round of the Conference League qualifiers, AIK will head into the weekend full of confidence as they continue their domestic assignment. We predict a one-sided affair, with the hosts coming out on top against an out-of-sorts Varnamo side who have managed just one win from their last eight games across all competitions.
Prediction: AIK 2-0 Varnamo
