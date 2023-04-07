Ajaccio vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2023

Ajaccio and Auxerre go head-to-head at the Stade François Coty in round 30 of the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Christophe Pélissier’s men will be looking to complete the league double over L'ours, having picked up a 1-0 victory in October’s reverse fixture.

Ajaccio suffered another blow in their quest to beat the drop as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Clermont Foot at the Stade Gabriel Montpied last Sunday.

L'ours have now lost their last four outings, scoring once and shipping six goals since February’s 2-1 win over 10-man Troyes. Ajaccio currently sit bottom but one in the Ligue 1 table, having picked up 21 points from 29 matches.

Elsewhere, Auxerre resumed their surge from the danger zone as they picked up a 1-0 win over Troyes at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps last Sunday. This followed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Strasbourg on March 19 which saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 26 points from 29 games, Auxerre are currently 17th in the league table, but a win on Sunday could potentially see them move level on points with 15th-placed Stade Brestois.

Ajaccio vs Auxerre Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Auxerre hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 10 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides.

Ajaccio have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Auxerre are unbeaten in their last seven games against the home side, claiming four wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in February 2019.

Ajaccio are on a four-game losing streak, while they have lost five of their last six home games since the turn of the year.

Pélissier’s men currently hold the division’s second-worst record away from home, where they have picked up just nine points from 15 games so far.

Ajaccio vs Auxerre Prediction

Auxerre have hit their stride at the business end of the season as they look to beat the drop. Pélissier’s men are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches, and given their recent run of results against the hosts, we are backing them to pick up all three points at the Stade François Coty.

Prediction: Ajaccio 0-1 Auxerre

Ajaccio vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Auxerre to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes)

