Ajaccio vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd April 2023

Ajaccio will entertain Brest at Stade François Coty in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

Ajaccio vs Brest Preview

With seven matchdays left to conclude the season, Ajaccio face the specter of sliding back to Ligue 2. They earned promotion to the top flight last season after finishing second in the lower division. However, life has been very difficult for Mathieu Coutadeur and Co. in Ligue 1, with little hope of improvement.

L'ours have lost their last six matches, conceding a total of 12 goals. In fact, they have won once in their last 10 outings, losing nine times. The hosts sit second from the bottom (19th), level on 21 points with 18th-placed Troyes. It’s unclear if Ajaccio will be able to reproduce their 1-0 success over Brest when they last met.

The visitors are fighting to stay in Ligue 1. Brest are placed 16th with 31 points – two above relegation-bound Strasbourg. A further poor run of form could doom them and send them down to the second tier. Things are getting better though as they are unbeaten in their last four games since the 2-1 setback against PSG.

Les Pirates need up to 10 more points to guarantee their safety in the top flight. Fortunately, the majority of their remaining fixtures are not against top-table teams, which could improve their chances of amassing the required points. Their record on the road is fairly good, with one win, two draws, and two losses.

Ajaccio vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ajaccio have won thrice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Brest.

Ajaccio have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Brest at home.

Ajaccio have won once and lost four times in their last five home matches.

Brest have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Ajaccio have lost all of their last five matches, while Brest have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Ajaccio vs Brest Prediction

Youcef Belaïli is set to play against his former club after joining Ajaccio from Brest this term. The Algeria international has been their leading attacking threat with six goals and three assists. Mounaïm El Idrissy also boasts six goals.

Jérémy Le Douaron is leading the free-scoring Brest with eight goals and three assists. Romain Del Castillo has scored five times and delivered seven assists. Three other players have scored five goals each.

Brest are expected to prevail based on their current form and momentum.

Prediction: Ajaccio 1-2 Brest

Ajaccio vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brest

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Brest to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ajaccio - Yes

